TrusteSolutions Reports High Satisfaction Ratings for Functionality and Support from Recent Customer Survey

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TrusteSolutions, a proven technology leader providing web-based case management solutions to Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustees, announced results of its annual customer survey.

Conducted in November of 2018, the survey revealed that 92% of TrusteSolutions customers rate the software functionality as Very High or High, and 99% of customers rate customer support as Very High or High. One client shared, "The application and support are exceptional."

"TrusteSolutions is pleased to once again report stellar results from its annual customer satisfaction survey. In addition to receiving positive comments from established and new customers alike, the feedback received confirms our company initiatives and priorities as we move forward into 2019," says Kristi Singal, CEO of TrusteSolutions. "Our goal is to provide innovative tools that enable our client trustees and administrators to be more productive whether in the office or off-site. This focus, coupled with responsive customer support, has kept us ahead of the competition. Usability, efficiency, banking integration and mobility have made TrusteSolutions the leading bankruptcy case management system in the marketplace today."

"Keeping current with technology and providing the latest features and security requirements our market is looking for is the basis of our strategy," continues Singal.

In 2018, several newly appointed trustees selected TrusteSolutions as their case management software platform of choice. The professional training and ongoing support they have received along with the easy-to-learn, easy-to-use interface has helped them get up and running quickly. Jim Coutinho of Columbus, Ohio, compared Chapter 7 bankruptcy software solutions and chose TrusteSolutions. He was quoted as saying, "Best software on the market by far. It has the most features. I would absolutely recommend it."

Bankruptcy trustees in need of a secure, efficient system for managing email communications, case data, calendars and tracking assets are encouraged to visit the TrusteSolutions website to learn more.

TrusteSolutions' parent company, Financial Software Solutions, provides bankruptcy trustees, law firms and other professionals with enterprise-level, cloud-based time management, document management and banking automation software for anytime, anywhere access. Its BlueStylus product line has also shown strong growth and high customer satisfaction ratings of 4.5 out of 5 in a recent Capterra review conducted in the fall of 2018. BlueStylus provides legal and professional firms with an intuitive online office management tool for time and billing, document sharing and storage, and task management that keeps small to medium sized offices running smoothly at an affordable price.

About TrusteSolutions and FSS

TrusteSolutions is a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software and a suite of web-based apps to attorneys and professionals across the United States. Additional divisions include BlueStylus, an online office management tool for time and billing and document management as well as CORE, a web-based, turn-key case management system designed to keep the receivership process well organized so receivers can experience greater efficiency while managing large caseloads and adhering to stringent court demands. FSS is dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity and mobility. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.

