Trustible Mentioned in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustible, the purpose-built AI governance platform for regulated enterprises, today announced it has been named as an Honorable Mention in the inaugural 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Governance Platforms.

What the Recognition Means To Trustible

This is the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ dedicated to AI governance platforms as a distinct market. (Accessible to Gartner subscribers only) "Gartner defines AI governance platforms as tools designed to ensure organizations comply with their responsible AI practices, organizational policy, regulations, and risk management frameworks." (The Market Moment)

In our view, the timing of this mention is critical. Regulatory pressure is accelerating procurement, and the question most enterprises are now asking isn't whether they need an AI governance platform, but which one. To us, being named in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for this category positions Trustible directly in that evaluation conversation.

"We built Trustible because enterprises needed a governance platform designed for the people actually responsible for AI oversight, not another tool built for data scientists," said Gerald Kierce, CEO and Co-Founder of Trustible. "In our view, being mentioned in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI governance platforms, in a market with more than 100 vendors competing for attention, reflects what our customers already know: Trustible is purpose-built for this problem."

"The governance challenge isn't about monitoring models in production," said Andrew Gamino-Cheong, CTO and Co-Founder of Trustible. "It's about bringing structure, accountability, and intelligence to how organizations decide which AI to deploy, under what conditions, and with what oversight. That's what we've built."

Purpose-Built for Enterprise AI Governance Teams

Enterprises don't struggle with AI governance because they lack policies. They struggle because AI adoption moves faster than their ability to review it. Use cases pile up in intake queues. Risk assessments live in Word documents, model cards in spreadsheets, approvals in email threads. Nobody has a single view of what AI is in use, who owns it, or whether it's been governed. Trustible was built to solve exactly this.

Trustible governs at the layer where enterprise AI risk actually lives: the use case. One model can power a hundred use cases, each with its own risk profile and regulatory exposure, so risk only has real meaning relative to what an AI system is for and who it affects. Trustible centralizes every AI use case, model, agent, and vendor into a single inventory, then orchestrates the workflows that turn governance from a bottleneck into throughput: intake and approvals, automated risk scoring, impact assessments, vendor and model reviews, and audit-ready reporting.

What makes this work is intelligence built into the platform, not bolted on. Expert-curated taxonomies of AI risks, mitigations, and incidents, plus continuously updated mappings to the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO 42001, and other frameworks, are embedded directly in every workflow. Teams don't have to become AI risk experts to make sound decisions, and they document governance once rather than starting over for each new regulation.

The result is governance that accelerates adoption instead of slowing it. Trustible's customers approve 4X more use cases, move 10X faster through intake, and cut governance cycle times by 60%, while keeping 100% of their AI use cases audit-ready. That's the case for purpose-built: clarity that lets the business move, and proof that stands up to a regulator, a board, or a customer.

Trusted by Enterprise Leaders

Trustible is trusted by organizations across financial services, defense, healthcare, and technology, including Leidos, Guardian Life, Molson Coors, Olympus, Korn Ferry, Nuix, Kroll, Thalamus, and others.

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GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Governance Platforms, Lauren Kornutick, Sumit Agarwal, et al., 16 June 2026

About Trustible

Trustible is a purpose-built AI governance platform that brings clarity, structure, and practical intelligence to how organizations introduce, assess, and oversee AI. The platform orchestrates AI intake and review workflows, risk and impact assessments, regulatory compliance, and vendor and model evaluations, giving governance teams clear oversight as AI expands across the organization. Trustible is an AI-native Public Benefit Corporation headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, backed by Lookout Ventures, Harlem Capital, Tau Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, Alumni Ventures, FoundersX, VamosVentures, JHH VC, and distinguished angel investors.

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Gerald Kierce - CEO & Co-Founder - [email protected]

SOURCE Trustible