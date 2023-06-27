TrustLogix Announces Momentum in Customer Growth and New Enterprise-Ready Functionality for Snowflake Security Observability, Data Access, and Sharing

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustLogix, a leader in cloud-native data security, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, new product capabilities for Snowflake data access and sharing, significant customer growth, and independent validation of its patent-pending and secure cloud-native data security platform. Highlights include:

Snowflake Select Technology Partner

Increase in its customer base across industries including financial services, insurance, consumer retail, and technology

Independent analyst validation of TrustLogix as a leading innovator

New product capabilities that further enhance customers' ability to secure Snowflake data at scale

Achieving SOC2 Type 2 compliance.

Continued growth of Snowflake partnership

New Customer Growth:

TrustLogix expanded its customer base with enterprises of all sizes and industries - financial services, insurance, consumer retail, and technology companies - using the TrustLogix Data Security Platform to deliver the right data to the right people at the right time, safely and securely, while also enabling new use cases such as data sharing.

"Our rapid growth had created an operationally complex environment to serve our data customers and maintain data security compliance," said Bharat Goyal, EVP and Head of Engineering at Zeta Global, a Powered by Snowflake partner. "The TrustLogix data security platform yielded immediate visibility and prescriptive recommendations, which helped us automate and operationalize our audit & compliance processes and respond to data access requests and issues, so the consumers always have access to the right data at the right time."

Significant Industry Analyst Validation

TrustLogix's innovative cloud-native platform drives its continued growth. Designed with distributed multi-cloud data architectures in mind, TrustLogix provides a non-invasive, proxy-less, agentless, no-code alternative to traditional methods. Running as a pure SaaS or within a customer-managed cloud, customers can provision TrustLogix within minutes, discover data access issues and risks, define and apply policies, and deliver the right data to the right data users within an hour, without seeing or moving the data itself.

Earlier this year, Kuppinger Cole published an independent report on the Data Security Platforms market which highlighted TrustLogix as an Innovation Leader. The report found that with its containerized and serverless architecture, TrustLogix can ensure secure data access in Snowflake and other data platforms and across multiple clouds, and scale natively on demand. TrustLogix does not touch or move the data itself–the actual access controls are enforced via API using the target platforms' native capabilities–thus TrustLogix itself operates completely out-of-band and transparently for applications and users.

Announcing New Product Capabilities and SOC2 Compliance

As data proliferates across multiple instances and clusters of disparate cloud platforms, it becomes cumbersome to understand and correctly model appropriate data entitlements across those platforms. To simplify this operational complexity, TrustLogix announces the availability of Access Analyzer as part of the TrustLogix Data Security Platform. Access Analyzer provides a 360-degree view of data access patterns across all cloud data stores and enables you to untangle and maintain your complex data access permissions.

TrustLogix also announces the availability of new product capabilities that further enhance customers' ability to secure Snowflake data at scale, including:

Integration with Snowflake's data tagging for row- and column-level access policies

Ability to deploy masking policies via Snowflake's native masking functionality

Ability to define and deploy attribute-based (ABAC) business-friendly entitlements and policies

Integration of TrustLogix Access Analyzer with Snowflake native entitlements and tagging functionality

SOC2 Type 2 Certification

Additionally, TrustLogix achieved SOC2 Type 2 compliance from the AICPA, which certifies its ability to provide robust data security and privacy for its customers' most sensitive and valuable data.

Partnerships

Leveraging its Snowflake Technology Partner and Data Governance Accelerated certifications, TrustLogix has deepened its strategic partnerships and expanded its partner network to bring TrustLogix to market across more geographies and market segments.

"TrustLogix helps Snowflake customers securely access and share data by leveraging native Snowflake capabilities without touching or moving the data itself. This helps customers accelerate the adoption of sensitive data workloads instantly and securely," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "Moreover, recently released new TrustLogix product capabilities ensure this can be done with the complex business requirements and massive data volumes typical of modern enterprises today."

