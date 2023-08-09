TrustLogix Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrustLogix, a leading provider of cloud-native data security platforms, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Platforms in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023.

"Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities," notes the Gartner Hype Cycle Research Methodology. According to the highly regarded "Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023" report, DSPs are currently in the Innovation Trigger growth phase with a Benefit Rating of "High." We think it signifies that DSPs will greatly enhance data-powered innovation for organizations and their customers, all while maintaining a strong focus on data security and privacy compliance. By leveraging DSPs, businesses can unlock new opportunities and accelerate innovation initiatives while ensuring they remain secure and compliant with privacy regulations.

"By safeguarding sensitive data, maintaining compliance with stringent regulations, and enabling secure collaboration, TrustLogix solution empowers businesses to extract maximum value from their data assets while mitigating the inherent risks," said Ganesh Kirti, founder and CEO of TrustLogix. "With the TrustLogix Cloud Data Security Platform, enterprises can embrace the future of data-driven innovation with confidence, knowing that their data is safeguarded at every turn."

The TrustLogix Cloud Data Security Platform streamlines data security posture management and access control management across multi-cloud data platforms (Snowflake, AWS Redshift, Databricks, MySQL, SQL Server, Tableau, and others), all without seeing or touching the data itself. Data owners can implement fine-grained role-based access control (RBAC) and attribute-based access control (ABAC) in minutes, thus helping data consumers get the data they need quickly and securely, while security teams get automated visibility into data risks and ML-driven recommendations to contain them immediately.  With no code and no agents or proxies, TrustLogix can be implemented quickly, with initial configuration and visibility of data access issues in a given data platform account possible in 30 minutes or less.

"We are in intermediate stages of our cloud Journey where we are enabling a diverse set of use cases while ensuring that various personas owned by multiple teams are able to access the platform with correct entitlements utilizing standard RBAC/ ABAC mechanism," commented a customer on Gartner Peer Insights™. "TrustLogix Team is very knowledgeable in Data Entitlement & Security space. They are also approachable, flexible, and respond to critical issues pretty quickly."

About TrustLogix

TrustLogix's cloud-native Data Security Platform centralizes security observability and simplifies the implementation of fine-grained access controls across multi-cloud data platforms (Snowflake, Redshift, Databricks, MySQL, SQL Server, Tableau, and others). Data owners can implement granular access controls within minutes, thus helping data consumers get the data they need, quickly and securely, while security teams get proactive visibility into data risks and contain them immediately.

For more information about TrustLogix, meet with us this week at the Black Hat USA Conference, visit www.trustlogix.io, and join the TrustLogix conversation on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER, HYPE CYCLE, and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner References

Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2023, Brian Lowans, 14 July 2023

TrustLogix's reviews on Gartner Peer Insights: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/data-security-posture-management/vendor/trustlogix/product/trustlogix-cloud-data-security-platform/reviews

