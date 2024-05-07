Trustmi Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Payment Security

Business payment security solution has protected billions of dollars and tens of millions of business transactions

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustmi , the leader in business payment security, today announced it has won the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Payment Security. Trustmi's AI-powered B2B payment security platform enables organizations to protect their bottom line by eliminating losses from cyberattacks, internal collusion, and human error, ensuring payments go to the right place. To date, Trustmi's solution has protected billions of dollars and tens of millions of business transactions.

Trustmi's end-to-end business payment security solution provides organizations with a proactive, automated approach to effectively and efficiently secure payment processes and manage vendors. Trustmi does this by connecting payment data and activity across an organization's siloed systems and providing a full view of companies' historical payment flow data. Trustmi analyzes hundreds of data points to create a baseline for each vendor of all their profile data, communication and activity.

This data helps uncover vulnerabilities across the entire payment flow, including the vendor supply chain and detects anomalies in the vendor's behaviors and information, including all activity within the payment flow. Trustmi then flags any suspicious activity and stops payments that show a breach in the email communication and throughout the payment process. Trustmi takes a highly quantitative approach to prevent payment losses and deliver immediate value to businesses across all industries.

"We congratulate Trustmi on being recognized as the award winner in the Payment Security category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Trustmi's achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

Trustmi's flexible solution seamlessly layers onto existing finance systems to secure business payments across the entire payment workflow, boosting efficiency and reducing manual work. The easy-to-use interface allows full control so businesses can run their payment processes without changing or interrupting their workflows.

"Threats to business payments are intensifying as bad actors leverage more sophisticated AI technologies to gain access to organizational assets," said Shai Gabay, co-founder and CEO, Trustmi. "We are committed to helping organizations protect their bottom lines and appreciate this recognition for the strides we've made so far."

