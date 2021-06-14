Trustpoint.One Broadens Long-Term Partnership With Reveal To Boost AI-Powered eDiscovery Capabilities

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustpoint.One, a premier provider of integrated legal solutions, today announced its expanded partnership with Reveal, a leading AI eDiscovery platform. The partnership will allow Trustpoint.One to leverage Reveal's superior AI technology and offer its customers greater data insight and efficiency.

Trustpoint.One has been a long-time user of Reveal's eDiscovery solution. Its frictionless automation of key eDiscovery processing & data analytics, as well as its sophisticated AI models for review, compliance and more, work together in concert on a single comprehensive platform – creating an experience unrivaled in the industry.

"Our Strategy and AI Consulting Team are experts at finding the evidence needed to win cases." Said John Wilkinson, president of Trustpoint's Discovery Services Team. "They're all attorneys and they're all experts in AI and need the most sophisticated tool available. Without question, that tool is Reveal AI. It's the most powerful and robust tool in the industry, allowing our team to find evidence faster and be the best possible partner for our clients."

The fusion between Trustpoint's expert AI strategists and Reveal's powerful AI tools create the ideal scenario to help any litigation team achieve the best possible outcome in the most intelligent and efficient manner.

"Fueled by the world's most powerful AI technology and backed by the largest team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal is uniquely positioned to fulfill Trustpoint's evolving eDiscovery needs," said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. "We're looking forward to working with Trustpoint's experienced team of legal experts, data scientists and technologists - helping the entire organization gain a massive competitive advantage in a rapidly growing space."

Trustpoint.One's broader strategic partnership with Reveal comes on the heels of other significant moves made by Reveal shaping the legal industry. In less than six months, Reveal has merged or acquired with the two leading AI solutions and their data science teams, Brainspace and NexLP – catapulting the company to its position as the largest legal-focused AI provider globally. Reveal's customers include the leading legal service providers, law firms, corporations and government agencies around the globe.

About Trustpoint.One:

Trustpoint.One, the largest privately held eDiscovery provider in the U.S., offers integrated legal solutions for leading law firms and corporations worldwide, including: eDiscovery, Managed Review, Depositions and Court Reporting Solutions, Translations, Legal Staffing and IT Staffing Solutions.

About Reveal:

Reveal, with Brainspace technology, is a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery platform. Fueled by powerful AI technology and backed by the most experienced team of data scientists in the industry, Reveal's cloud-based software offers a full suite of eDiscovery solutions all on one seamless platform. Users of Reveal include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design and multilingual user interfaces, Reveal is modernizing the practice of law, saving users time, money and offering them a competitive advantage. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

