TrustRadius Names BlackLine A 2020 Tech Cares Award Winner For Giving Back To The Finance & Accounting Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won a 2020 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform. The 2020 Tech Cares Awards celebrate companies that have gone above and beyond, demonstrating service, consideration and compassion to their communities, and that have exemplified one of TrustRadius' core values – being human in the face of the global crisis.

BlackLine was recognized for its quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, realizing that Finance and Accounting (F&A) organizations would face unprecedented challenges closing their books and conducting audits with the global lockdown forcing entire teams to work entirely from home for the first time. BlackLine acted quickly, opening access for customers to its entire library of premium online educational resources and self-led training – including CPE-eligible (Continuing Professional Education) courses. The company followed shortly thereafter unveiling a 'Resource Hub for Closing Virtually' to provide free access to the broader accounting community - clients and non-clients alike - to an online destination for articles, whitepapers, webinars, FAQs and more, including insights from 3rd-party industry experts. BlackLine also introduced a Remote Audit solution and services package that could be quickly deployed to help customers prepare for remote audits.

BlackLine is helping companies close their books with confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, including global biopharmaceutical leader Takeda Pharmaceutical Company which has been using BlackLine for many years.

"BlackLine's cloud solution has allowed Takeda to adapt well during these challenging times with our team members working virtually to complete our year-end financial close," said Sanjay Patel, senior vice president and head of Takeda Business Solutions. "BlackLine is an enabler for our organization, an important part of our ambition to make our financial process more agile, efficient and seamless."

Fortune 1,000 industrial manufacturing company Timken had been using BlackLine for 10 years when the pandemic hit.



"The last few months have been incredibly challenging," said Dan Welcheck, Jr., principal – global finance systems group at Timken. "But BlackLine has allowed us to manage audits and closes without missing a beat."

The Tech Cares Awards were given in response to nominations from customers, partners and companies and also on the basis of reviewer feedback on TrustRadius.com. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team. In the end, BlackLine was selected from among the more than 11,000 B2B technology vendors on the site for demonstrating above-and-beyond caring during the COVID-19 pandemic, tying directly to BlackLine's core value to serve others and each other.



"We are excited to announce our first-ever Tech Cares Award Winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "This pandemic isn't just a test of fortitude. It's an opportunity to distinguish yourself. We have been completely inspired by the way the B2B technology industry responded to COVID-19. So many companies pivoted with grace, leading to many of them standing out in our minds as major community contributors during this time. Not only do we feel these companies are deserving of recognition – we also consider their example when deciding how we ourselves can find new ways to give back."



To see what BlackLine customers are saying at TrustRadius, go here. The full list of 2020 Tech Cares Award winners can be found here.

