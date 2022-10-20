TrustRadius Recognizes 6sense With 2022 Tech Cares Award

6sense honored for advancing corporate social responsibility priorities for the second consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, today announced that TrustRadius recognized 6sense with a 2022 Tech Cares Award for the second year in a row. This third-annual award from the research and review platform celebrates companies that go above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

"Embracing corporate social responsibility starts with upholding our core 6sense values and our passionate employees do so each and every day with their involvement across many of our initiatives," said Terese Lam, Chief People Officer at 6sense. "Receiving this award from TrustRadius for the second year in a row is an honor and tribute to our commitment to give back to less fortunate communities. With the dedication of our 6sensors and our employee resource groups who continue to support our efforts at every turn, we are making great strides in our social impact programs."

"6sense has earned a 2022 Tech Cares award for demonstrating a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "6sense embodies several aspects of CSR with initiatives aimed at reducing their carbon footprint, increasing inclusion, wellness campaigns for their employees, and charitable giving to employee-selected nonprofits."

To be accepted for the TrustRadius Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated impactful CSR initiatives in one of the following categories; volunteerism, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, charitable donations and fundraising, support for in-office and remote employees, or environmental sustainability initiatives. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team, and supporting proof was provided by the nominated.

