Truthifi Crosses $2 Billion as AI Agents Become a Front Door to Consumer Finance.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truthifi, Inc. today reported a 7 times average surge in platform activity following its AI and Model Context Protocol (MCP) launch this spring. Registrations, paid upgrades, daily logins, and active households are all at record levels.

Truthifi now has over $2 billion on the platform and serves more than 1,000 active households from mass affluent to high-net-worth, including rapid growth in the UHNW and family office segment. Paid upgrades are running 8–10 times pre-launch levels. Registrations sourced through MCP, the emerging standard for AI agent connections, now make up 20–25 percent of new daily sign-ups. Latent demand for connected household financial intelligence finally has somewhere to go.

The Household Is the Right Unit. No One Else Sees It Whole.

The financial system was never built around the household. Every institution was built around its own accounts and its own walls. The household – a mortgage at one firm, a 401(k) at another, a brokerage elsewhere, a partner's assets somewhere else – has never been seen whole. More than 120 million Americans now use AI for personal finance (FNBO 2025 Financial Wellbeing Study), most on fragmented account data. They have been piecing the picture together themselves. Truthifi is the first platform built to meet that demand at scale.

Truthifi's infrastructure decodes and translates financial data across 18,000+ institutions into one connected household language. The platform continuously interprets the complete household – not just what consumers own, but what it means. Truthifi makes that intelligence portable across advisors and AI agents – with the household, not the institution, in control. Truthifi is not account aggregation. It is the financial-intelligence layer above it: the system that understands what the household owns, what it means, and what to do with it.

"I spent 25 years at the biggest firms on Wall Street watching trillions in household wealth sit fragmented across institutions, each optimized for their own slice. Every firm built powerful tools for the piece of the household it owned. None could see the entire household. The rapid uptake we're seeing now is not a product adoption curve – it is a demand shift. The consumer has already decided that the complete household is the unit. The industry now has to catch up."

— Scott Blandford, Founder and CEO, Truthifi

What the Consumer Proved – and What It Means for Advisors and Enterprises

Consumer demand for household intelligence is live, in the data, at scale, and it is creating a shift advisors and enterprises cannot wait out. Clients are arriving at meetings with AI-generated questions spanning their entire household. Fifty-four percent of client wealth sits at other firms, invisible by default. The 43 percent decline in advisor organic growth over the last 3 years is a structural data problem. Advisors who sponsor Truthifi for their clients see the full picture first – capturing held-away assets and answering the question the client actually asked.

For enterprises, financial-services AI spending is projected to reach $97 billion by 2027 (IMF, Finance & Development, 2023). Every agent, every model operates on a fraction of the client. Firms that sponsor the complete household expand surface engagement beyond the accounts they hold and compound the return on AI already deployed. The consumer did not wait. The firms moving first will not have to either.

"The consumer data makes the B2B case better than any strategic analysis could. Advisors who bring the complete household to every conversation will own those relationships. Enterprises that run AI on household-intelligent data will finally see the ROI they were promised. The firms moving first will define how households connect to advice and AI for the decade that follows."

— Mike Young, Head of Product, Truthifi

Truthifi is making the platform available to additional advisors and enterprises through its sponsorship program. Inquiries are open.

About Truthifi

Truthifi is the AI-powered household financial intelligence platform: the infrastructure that decodes, interprets, and makes portable the complete household across 18,000+ U.S. financial institutions. Founded in Princeton, NJ in 2021 and publicly launched in 2024.

linkedin.com/company/truthifi • truthifi.com

SOURCE TRUTHIFI INC.