Truthifi Launches the First Platform Allowing Consumers to Securely Share Financial Data with AI Agents, Advisors & Institutions

Truthifi AI Connect gives consumers control over fully decoded financial data and how they use it to collaborate with all their providers and agents—in other words, portable financial intelligence.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Truthifi announced the launch of Truthifi Connect. It's the first platform to allow consumers to share their financial data with any AI agent, advisor, or institution—cleaned, decoded, and most importantly, on their own terms.

Truthifi Connect

With approximately $2 billion in user assets already on the platform, Truthifi has developed proprietary technology for translating consumer financial data into a standardized, comprehensible, and wellness-focused format. For decades, siloed data in financial services has made it hard for consumers to get the big picture, and with nearly half of Americans now using AI for personal finance (according to FNBO's 2025 Financial Wellbeing Study), the demand for complete data access has never been higher.

But most people rely on copying, pasting, uploading, or manually entering their numbers to get anything of value out of AI—and that's hoping those numbers, which might be different tomorrow, are right today. And when AI is fed fragmented or partially structured data, it's prone to the same misinterpretations as humans.

Truthifi provides an alternative: high-fidelity data that allows any AI agent or human to reason with precision and act with confidence. The dashboard of Truthifi's core app boasts a signature financial wellness score that sums up all of a person's financial vital signs into one simple number. But with the launch of Truthifi Connect, regular consumers (and advisors) can now design their own applications and workflows—supercharged by a data layer that's grounded in wellness.

They can ask anything. They can build anything. The sky's now the limit for investors—and the advisors who serve them.

"The launch of AI Connect signals something bigger than a product release. As agents become part of everyday financial life, what matters most is whether they're working from complete, accurate data. That's what we've built. And we think the next great leap in financial advice will come not from any one platform, but from the interplay between them, once the data is finally good enough to make that possible."

— Scott Blandford, Founder and CEO, Truthifi

Control, Visibility, and Trust by Design

Truthifi AI Connect gives consumers control through per-agent permissions; visibility via a real-time dashboard of every agent action and access event; and trust through explicit, scoped connections aligned with open banking standards—with no agent ever able to self-authorize.

In practice, a consumer can authorize Claude to run a nightly portfolio diagnostic, allow their advisor's platform to pull quarterly performance data across the entire financial picture, or permit ChatGPT to answer budgeting questions—each operating strictly within carefully defined and controlled limits, revocable at any time.

With AI Connect available now, expanded partner integrations are rolling out through Q2 2026.

About Truthifi

Truthifi is the industry's first AI-friendly financial intelligence layer—a live data hub that decodes and synthesizes a consumer's entire financial life. Built to power the next generation of financial advice through advisors, providers, and autonomous agents, Truthifi serves as the universal translator for data, including the $21 trillion held-away asset market.

For more information or to request a demonstration, visit https://truthifi-connect.ai

SOURCE TRUTHIFI INC.