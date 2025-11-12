TruTrade Introduces "QuickFund AI" to Revolutionize Prop Trader Evaluations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade has introduced QuickFund AI, a new solution designed to reshape prop trader evaluations. This inventive program utilizes advanced artificial intelligence along with exclusive algorithms to make prop trader evaluations more streamlined and guarantee success. This represents a considerable step forward in making trading capital more accessible and efficient.

"We are thrilled to introduce QuickFund AI, a groundbreaking initiative that redefines how traders approach prop trader evaluations," said Danny Rebello, Co-Founder at TruTrade.

Proprietary trading firms are essential in providing capital to traders in exchange for a portion of the profits they generate. Traditionally, traders have had to undergo demanding evaluations to prove their trading skills and risk management capabilities under strict guidelines to gain access to this capital. QuickFund AI is designed to greatly simplify this process. The program provides traders with a well-organized evaluation setting that covers various asset classes and trading strategies.

QuickFund AI offers several key benefits:

Streamlined Evaluation Process: Reduces the time and complexity traditionally associated with prop firm evaluations.

Structured Environment: Offers a consistent evaluation framework across different asset classes and trading strategies.

Increased Accessibility: Makes it easier for aspiring prop traders to access the capital they need to advance their careers.

Risk Mitigation: Helps traders understand and manage risks more effectively, improving their overall trading performance.

TruTrade's dedication to excellence and innovation solidifies its position as a frontrunner in the prop trading sector. With QuickFund AI , the company is leading the way in creating solutions that assist traders globally in reaching their financial objectives. For more information about QuickFund AI or how to get funded, visit https://quickfund.ai

TruTrade is empowering modern traders with next-generation trading software and AI-driven portfolio management solutions.

