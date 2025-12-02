TruTrade Unveils Breakthrough in Multi-Account AI Trading Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade , a leader in AI-powered automated trading systems, today announced a major technological advancement that is redefining the future of algorithmic trading. In 2025, the company has released a next-generation execution engine capable of managing multiple trading accounts simultaneously with extraordinary speed, precision, and risk-balanced control. This new multi-account architecture allows retail traders, prop-firm participants, and professional operators to scale their trading more efficiently and safely than ever before.

This breakthrough is powered by TruTrade's flagship platform, RipperOne AI™ , an institutional-grade automation system designed to identify, execute, and manage trades across global futures, indices, equities, and forex markets. The enhanced 2025 engine brings hedge-fund-level capabilities directly to everyday traders. With synchronized order routing, intelligent position sizing, and dynamic risk-management logic, TruTrade now enables clients to deploy consistent strategies across multiple accounts—reducing volatility and eliminating the emotional decision-making often associated with manual trading.

"The real challenge for most traders isn't finding a strategy—it's executing that strategy flawlessly across multiple accounts while controlling risk," said Brian Nutt , Co-Founder of TruTrade . "Our 2025 technology solves that problem by delivering a fully automated, multi-account powerhouse that executes with institutional-grade precision."

This innovation becomes even more powerful when paired with QuickFund.AI ™ , TruTrade's proprietary capital-access system. Together, clients can not only automate their trading but also scale it through funding tiers ranging from $50,000 to $6,000,000. By enabling traders to manage multiple funded accounts while TruTrade's automation handles execution, the platform helps minimize human error, prevent over-leveraging, and reduce emotional trading.

Clients benefit from:

Synchronized multi-account execution

Real-time risk monitoring and protection

Automated trade management with zero manual input

Consistent strategy replication across all accounts

Reduced exposure and enhanced account longevity

As the demand for automated, risk-controlled trading solutions accelerates in 2025, TruTrade continues to establish itself as a premier provider of advanced trading technology for traders worldwide.

For more information visit:

https://trutrade.io

TruTrade is a fintech powerhouse specializing in AI-driven automated trading systems, multi-account execution technology, and capital-access solutions. With proprietary platforms like RipperOne AI™, RipperOne Pro™, and QuickFund.AI™, TruTrade empowers traders to operate with institutional-level precision, reduce risk, and scale across global markets. Operating in more than a dozen countries, TruTrade is committed to delivering advanced automation solutions that help traders achieve consistency, control, and long-term success.

