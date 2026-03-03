Truven Enhances Reporting and AI Capabilities to Help Organizations Address Increasing Healthcare Benefits Costs

Truven data and analytics solutions enable precision health intelligence among top employers, health plans, and life sciences companies

Truven enhanced its Health Insights platform with new reporting and AI capabilities, including a Risk of Rising Cost model.

Health Insights users report immediate improvements in monitoring cost drivers, forecasting trends, and engaging populations.

Clients will have exclusive access to Truven's proprietary data and analytics, which will no longer be available through other health analytics benefit platforms.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the current cost-driven healthcare benefits environment, Truven data and analytics solutions advance a new era of data-focused, AI-powered decision-making in healthcare.

Recent research indicates that rising healthcare costs rank as the top priority for benefits teams, overtaking workforce attraction and retention for the first time. A Truven analysis found employers and health plans experienced a 7% rise in healthcare costs in 2025, and the top 1% of members accounted for 29% of total costs.

To address these costs, Truven's Health Insights platform offers enhanced reporting and predictive features, enabling employers and health plans to quickly improve cost monitoring, trend forecasting, and population engagement.

Advanced predictive capabilities include the Risk of Rising Cost model. This analytic structure helps benefits teams identify individuals at risk for higher healthcare costs and implement targeted interventions. In one example, the model determined that an organization with 100,000 members could conservatively save $550,000 annually by extending care management programs to at-risk populations.*

"Our clients rely on data-driven insights, not assumptions," said Marcy Tatsch, executive vice president and general manager of Truven. "In today's cost-conscious environment, we're equipping organizations to navigate complexity with confidence. Our early success highlights the industry's readiness to embrace precision health intelligence."

Predictive analytics addresses health benefits challenges to offer immediate improvements

More than 8,000 employers, health plans, public plan sponsors, and life sciences companies partner with Truven to address a range of challenges, including cost management, care management, program performance measurement, and research support through real-world evidence.

Access to Truven data and analytics gives clients a distinct advantage in generating deeper insights and making smarter health and benefits decisions. Truven's proprietary data and analytics – including MarketScan, the industry's premier healthcare research database, and the Truven Medical Episode Grouper, our foundational method used by more than 190 healthcare organizations – will no longer be available through other health analytics benefit platforms.

"With streamlined integration, insights reach the right audience faster, reducing the lag between data and actionable answers," said Becky Patterson, director of healthcare analytics at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. "This agility enabled by Truven is critical to our customer-first approach to optimizing member outcomes."

*In this example, the model identified 11,000 members who were at risk for rising costs within 12 months, with 4,400 of that group not already enrolled in a care management program. Enrolling just half – 2,200 – could generate savings of $250 per member per year, or $550,000 in total annual savings.

About Truven

Truven by Merative is a portfolio of healthcare data and analytics solutions, backed by deep healthcare expertise. We help organizations understand, enhance, and maximize healthcare data to drive better health and financial outcomes. Through best-in-class data quality and market-leading solutions like Health Insights, MarketScan, and Springbuk, Truven serves 7 of the top U.S. health plans, more than 40% of the Fortune 500, and the top global pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at merative.com/truven.

