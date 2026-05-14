Truven Launches MarketScan Partner Ecosystem to Expand Real-World Evidence Options

MarketScan® Research Databases link to fit-for-purpose data sets, enabling clients to add the most critical data elements to their analytics.

FinThrive®, Inc., which provides de-identified, HIPAA-compliant hospital chargemaster data, has joined existing MarketScan electronic health records (EHR) collaborators.

Clients can expand evidence generation beyond closed claims with access to datasets spanning ambulatory and specialty EHR data, inpatient and facility-level detail, laboratory and diagnostic results, patient-level data collected outside traditional care settings, and more.

The ecosystem capabilities build on the strength of MarketScan. With representative, longitudinal, claims-linked evidence, MarketScan has the most widely published and accepted real-world datasets in healthcare.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truven, a trusted leader in healthcare data and analytics, launched the MarketScan Partner Ecosystem, a new capability that expands how organizations generate real-world evidence by combining the MarketScan Research Databases with curated, fit-for-purpose datasets from collaborators.

Truven by Merative

MarketScan is one of the most comprehensive longitudinal closed-claims datasets, capturing the full spectrum of healthcare services and real costs across populations in the United States. Through the MarketScan Partner Ecosystem, analysts can extend this reliable analytic foundation with the clinical and specialty depth required for their research questions while remaining confident in the evidence produced.

MarketScan Partner Ecosystem Can Answer Complex Questions

"The Partner Ecosystem reflects how our clients conduct healthcare research today," said John E. Linnehan, Vice President of Data Strategy for Truven. "By combining MarketScan's trusted claims foundation with data from collaborators and expert analytic services, we're helping clients answer more complex questions with greater precision and confidence."

Clients can expand evidence generation beyond closed claims with access to datasets spanning ambulatory and specialty EHR data, inpatient and facility-level detail, laboratory and diagnostic results, patient-level data collected outside traditional care settings, and more.

The MarketScan Partner Ecosystem launches with data from multiple collaborators, including chargemaster data from FinThrive, alongside existing EHR collaborator data.

Examples of Benefits from Using the MarketScan Partner Ecosystem

FinThrive's hospital chargemaster data provides detailed facility-level information, including inpatient drug and medical device utilization and granular cost detail.

For example, device manufacturers can link MarketScan claims data with hospital chargemaster records, using tokenized patient data to distinguish device models and track repeat procedures, admissions, and total cost of care over time. This linkage produces payer-relevant evidence that helps demonstrate value beyond upfront price by quantifying downstream utilization and costs.

"By combining FinThrive's de-identified, HIPAA-compliant chargemaster data with MarketScan's closed claims, the collaboration will deliver a more complete view of the patient journey, offering clearer insight into care patterns before and after a patient hospitalization event," said Paul White, Senior Vice President, Data Insights, at FinThrive. "This provides the visibility needed to better evaluate treatment effectiveness, resource utilization, and the true drivers of cost across the care continuum."

Expanded Fit-for-Purpose Data Is Backed by the Strength of MarketScan

The MarketScan Partner Ecosystem builds on the trusted reputation of MarketScan, which:

Informs research featured in more than 4,500 peer-reviewed publications, representing about 70% of all claims data source references across health economics, outcomes research, and epidemiology.

Is sourced from more than 350 large, self-insured employers and supplemented with fully insured patients from regional and national health plans, Medicare Advantage plans and state Medicaid agencies.

Delivers longitudinal closed-claims data, enabling clients to gain a comprehensive view of healthcare utilization, outcomes, and actual costs across U.S. populations.

Provides unmatched visibility into diagnoses, procedures, prescriptions, and productivity, making it a reliable analytic anchor for economic, utilization, and outcomes research.

Through the MarketScan Partner Ecosystem, clients can expand evidence generation beyond closed claims while preserving the rigor, transparency, privacy, and analytic integrity MarketScan is known for. Client demand and evolving research priorities will guide the availability of additional data domains through the ecosystem.

Learn more about MarketScan Partner Ecosystem

Visit the MarketScan Partner Ecosystem website or schedule a meeting with MarketScan at ISPOR 2026, the annual international conference for ISPOR — The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research, May 17-20, 2026, in Philadelphia.

About Truven and MarketScan

Truven by Merative is a portfolio of healthcare data and analytics solutions, backed by deep healthcare expertise. We help organizations understand, enhance, and maximize healthcare data to drive better health and financial outcomes. Through best-in-class data quality and market-leading solutions like Health Insights, MarketScan, and Springbuk, Truven serves 7 of the top U.S. health plans, more than 40% of the Fortune 500, and the top global pharmaceutical companies. Learn more at merative.com/truven.

About FinThrive

FinThrive, Inc. is redefining revenue cycle management with innovation and intelligence at its core. Our AI-powered software unifies data and workflows to help healthcare organizations maximize revenue, reduce costs, accelerate cash collections and maintain regulatory compliance. Today, three out of five U.S. hospitals and health systems trust FinThrive to transform financial performance.

SOURCE Truven by Merative