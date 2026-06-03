Truvia® Brand Portfolio Expands with New Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener

New tri-blend sweetener designed to deliver a sugar-like taste with zero calories per serving

MINNEAPOLIS, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvia®, the plant-based sweetener brand rooted in great-tasting sweetness without sacrificing balance, today announced the launch of Truvia® Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener, a new tri-blend sweetener designed to deliver the taste consumers want from sugar, with zero calories per serving.

Truvia's New Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener

By combining allulose, stevia sweetener, and monk fruit extract, the new sweetener offers a smooth, well-rounded flavor profile with significantly reduced bitterness and aftertaste. The versatile blend measures 1:1 like sugar, making it easy to use across coffee, beverages, baking, and everyday recipes without complicated conversions.

"As consumers continue looking for ways to reduce sugar without compromising taste or convenience, we saw an opportunity to create a more complete sweetening solution," said Brian Tockman, Senior Director, Consumer Brands at Cargill. "Truvia® Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener builds on the brand's leadership in plant-based sweeteners while delivering a more advanced, multi-functional solution. It simplifies the experience by replacing multiple sweeteners with one product, offering a 1:1 sugar replacement and zero calories per serving for both convenience and performance in a single, versatile product."

The new tri-blend is carefully formulated to balance sweetness, taste, and functionality. Allulose contributes a sugar-like taste and enables browning and caramelization, while stevia sweetener and monk fruit extract enhance sweetness without adding calories. Together, the ingredients create a balanced sweetening experience designed for consistent performance in both hot and cold applications.

Truvia® Allulose Plus Stevia Sweetener & Monk Fruit Sweetener is now available at Target and will continue to roll out at Albertsons, Kroger and your favorite grocery retailers this summer.

To learn more about the Truvia® Brand and its full range of products, visit Truvia.com or follow @Truvia on social media.

About Truvia

Sweetness is meant to be enjoyed. That's why the Truvia brand creates products that help people reduce sugar without sacrificing great taste. Made with great tasting quality ingredients, Truvia® offers a variety of sweetener options and formats designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines: whether sprinkled, stirred, or poured. For more information, visit Truvia.com.

SOURCE Truvia