TruVideo Provides No-Cost Software to Help Train the Next Generation of Service Technicians

Software and accompanying video series teach trade school students to record high quality inspection videos that are now standard in dealership service departments

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TruVideo, the leading provider of AI-powered video and messaging communication technology for the transportation industry, announced a new initiative to support technician education by offering its platform to qualifying trade schools at no cost. The program is designed to help students develop the video and communication skills now required in today's service environments.

Over the past twenty years, video has gone from a customer trend to a human behavior. Over 500 hours of video are uploaded every minute and over one billion hours of video are watched every day. Video is no longer just how people watch. It's how they communicate.

In automotive service departments, video helps customers see and understand their technicians service recommendations so they can make informed decisions about their vehicle. Inspection videos have been proven to increase revenue, drive customer satisfaction, and build the coveted loyalty that can only be gained by earning customer trust.

A new technician looking to succeed in their first job needs to understand video and messaging as much as they understand how to repair an engine. And just knowing how to do video isn't enough. They need to know how to do it right. TruVideo began working with trade schools so students can build those skills before entering the workforce.

"Today's service departments lean heavily on video and messaging to communicate with customers and build trust through transparency," said Joe Shaker, CEO and Co-Founder of TruVideo. "It's in the student's best interest to learn those skills early on in their education."

Because TruVideo is the industry leader, students participating in the program train on the same platform widely deployed in franchised dealerships nationwide. By graduation, they are already familiar with real-world workflows, allowing them to contribute from the moment they step inside a service department.

The platform also provides instructors with a structured way to review student performance. Educators can evaluate video inspections based on how the vehicle is shown, whether the explanations are clear, and if the recommendations are presented in a way customers can easily understand. Over time, repetition helps students refine both their technical process and their delivery. Schools are also using the system to monitor long-term projects and apprenticeship progress, enabling instructors to guide students even when they are not physically present.

"The grading piece changes how students approach the work. Once they know an inspection video will be reviewed and graded for quality, they're more deliberate about what they show and how they explain it. You can see the improvement from one assignment to the next, and that gives us a concrete way to measure communication," said Shaker. "By introducing these tools to students, we're helping shape the habits that will define the next generation of service professionals."

About TruVideo

For OEMs, Automotive Technology Companies, Auto Dealerships and Service Centers, TruVideo is transforming customer experiences through our industry-leading, AI-driven video and messaging communication platform. Developed by a distinguished technologist and a prominent dealer principal, TruVideo was founded on the ideal of creating transparency to build trust between service providers and customers. In the process of deploying the technology that helps customers see and understand the repairs and services that technicians are recommending, the founders discovered that their creation had fixed the age-old communication problem between technicians, advisors and customers that had been one of the biggest barriers to trust. Today, thousands of dealerships and service centers use the TruVideo video and messaging communication platform and our technology powers the tools and solutions of the largest DMS companies in the world.

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SOURCE TruVideo