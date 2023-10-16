Truv's integration with nCino's Mortgage Suite enables simple income and employment verification for home loan applicants

News provided by

Truv

16 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Integration improves home loan application pull-through with instant, in-app verification of borrower income and employment

MIAMI, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer-permissioned data platform Truv today announced a new integration with the Mortgage Suite of home lending solutions from nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry.

Traditional verification of loan applicants' income and employment can be time-consuming and expensive for mortgage lenders. Truv's ability to instantly verify income and employment for more than 90% of the U.S. workforce solves this problem, enabling faster and more cost-effective underwriting decisions. Now, lenders can offer Truv as an integrated service within the nCino Mortgage Suite, utilized by more than 50,000 active mortgage originators across the United States.

nCino's Mortgage Suite spans the entire home loan journey, facilitating stakeholder collaboration, integrating lender systems, enhancing operational efficiency and informing data decisioning so lenders can maximize mortgage profitability. Per the 2022 HMDA Data Analysis, 35% of the top 100 lenders in the United States use the nCino Mortgage Suite.

"Slower demand for mortgage loans has made it more important than ever for lenders to maximize conversion of the applications they do receive," said Kirill Klokov, CEO at Truv. "Any time the mortgage experience does not meet the elevated demands of today's consumer, lenders risk fallout. Our partnership with nCino mitigates that risk by removing friction from the income and employment verification step to accelerate application conversation rates without increasing default risk."

"We're excited to partner with Truv to bring instant income and employment verification to more borrowers," said Ben Miller, Executive Vice President of US Mortgage at nCino. "By making best-in-class solutions like Truv part of a frictionless, single sign-on homeownership journey, we're giving lenders a fighting chance to get more loans to the closing table."

About Truv
Truv (truv.com) is the market-leading consumer-permissioned data platform that enables financial organizations with access to every financial data source available. Use cases supported by Truv include income and employment verification, employment history verification, paycheck-linked loans, verification of insurance, direct deposit switching, and earned wage access. Through Truv's model of having access to payroll data, financial account transaction data, tax data, and insurance data, Truv's platform is built with unmatched coverage, compliance, and data quality.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.  

Media Contacts
Leslie Colley
Depth for nCino Mortgage Suite
+1 678.622.6229                     
[email protected]
[email protected]

For Truv:
Mike Murray
Director of Communications
Strategic Vantage
(240) 498-0863
[email protected] 

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "may," "will," "could," "might," or "continues" or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino's business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

SOURCE Truv

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.