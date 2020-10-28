TRX® Expands Commercial Business Footprint With Launch Of TRX Elite™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in functional training equipment, world-class training content, and app-based training technology, today announced TRX Elite™ – a new arm for the brand's commercial business, focused on government, military, law enforcement and first responders. The creation of TRX Elite is made possible through a strategic partnership with JAGXE, and its affiliate JAG Consulting, industry leaders in the development and implementation of high-impact optimization protocols, facilities, and diagnostic, and programming technologies utilized by elite athletes, military and other high-performing populations.

TRX Elite will dramatically increase TRX's footprint within these critical sectors and signifies another step in bolstering the brand's comprehensive offering of fitness solutions. It also returns TRX to its roots in elite military training where Founder Randy Hetrick developed his earliest incarnation of the ground-breaking TRX Suspension Trainer™ as a Navy SEAL squadron commander.

"The military has played a significant role in my life and I understand the sacrifices each and every one of them make on a daily basis, so I'm excited and motivated to get back to our roots and reinvigorate this area of our business," said Randy Hetrick, TRX Founder. "We've always been proud of our military roots and this partnership promotes the growth of our business supporting and enhancing the lives of this heroic segment of society I hold near and dear to my heart."

JAGXE will serve two roles for TRX. They will act as the exclusive agent to market, promote and sell TRX products into the government channel, including military, law enforcement and public safety sectors, among others. Additionally, JAGXE, through its JAG Consulting affiliate, will bring extensive knowledge in human performance and training to the table, while advising TRX on future product offerings, programming and targeted packaging that includes TRX Elite.

"TRX Elite provides significant reach and relationships within targeted government and military markets, while also substantially increasing our management and subject-matter expertise in the human performance category, which will benefit us beyond these specific channels," said Brent Leffel, TRX chairman and co-founder and managing partner of Equity 38.

Working collaboratively with the TRX executive team, TRX Elite will be led by Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) Rob Lively, who served a highly distinguished 28-year career in the United States Army, during which he led an elite Special Missions Unit within the United States Army Special Operations Command. TRX Elite will be supported by JAG Consulting's elite human performance team led by acclaimed human performance innovator Joe Gomes, whose expertise and innovations in performance training protocols have served the widest range of elite clientele, from Olympic athletes and NFL teams, to military Special Operations Forces (SOF) and highly acclaimed scientific research institutes.

"I am honored and privileged to join TRX. Our extraordinary TRX Elite team will serve the amazing men and women critical to our National Defense and public safety," said Lively. "We share a common mission to protect and empower our win-at-all-cost professionals, our nation's finest from recruit to veteran, taking readiness, resiliency and impact to unprecedented levels."

TRX's exclusive partnership with JAGXE will leverage its team's expertise and experience with United States SOF, government, law enforcement and first responder populations. Through this relationship, TRX will become substantially involved with innovative equipment companies along with training facilities and research institutes.

"This partnership brings together tremendous resources to support the men and women who keep us safe," said Gomes. "We've been honored to serve the communities that Randy, Rob and their peers come from. As a team of elite operators and practitioners, the TRX Elite platform enables us to fulfill human performance requirements for service members and their families with leading-edge solutions to sustain optimal readiness, resiliency and impact throughout their lives."

For more information on the TRX Elite business, contact [email protected]. To learn more about TRX Training, including their ground-breaking SUSPENSION TRAINERS and FUNCTIONAL TRAINING TOOLS , along with their industry-leading educational programming, visit TRXTraining.com .

About TRX®

As the global leader in functional training, TRX offers the world's most effective training equipment, training, and education to help everyone, of any fitness level, become a better version of themselves. TRX is also the No. 1 choice of specialized education courses for fitness professionals. TRX has redefined the application of bodyweight training to enhance human performance and have successfully disrupted the mature landscape of the health club industry. Through a commitment to ongoing research and product development, TRX is changing the way consumers exercise, athletes train for sport, soldiers train for combat, physical therapists rehabilitate patients, and exercise instructors train clients. For more information on TRX, visit www.trxtraining.com , call (888) 878-5348 or email [email protected] .

About Equity 38

Equity 38 LLC is a boutique principal investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities in the consumer-facing Health/Wellness, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoor sectors. The firm's Managing Partners have complementary experience as principal investors, entrepreneurs, board members and c-level industry executives. The firm was founded in 2018 by Brent Leffel and David Cox with offices in Newport Beach, CA and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.equity38.com.

About JAGXE

Together with its operating partners including JAG Consulting, JAGXE creates, innovates and leverages elite human performance assets and operations to enhance and extend human potential for operators in high performing populations. Core markets include military and public safety, elite sport, industrial, and both preventative and rehabilitative healthcare. The JAGXE team has reach to the decision-making leaders across its markets leveraging decades-long relationships, widely recognized subject matter expertise and strategic investing and advisory experience. JAGXE partners with premier innovators to create, optimize and commercialize human performance science, technologies, methodologies and solutions, and invests in and with entrepreneurs to fully capitalize, commercialize and exploit their assets and operations across the full spectrum of commercial and consumer markets.

