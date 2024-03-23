TRX® HOSTS GRAND OPENING OF GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS AND TRAINING CENTER IN DELRAY BEACH

Global Leaders in Functional Fitness Welcome South Florida Fitness Community into

World-Class Training and Wellness Facility

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX ®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, today hosted the official grand opening of the company's new global headquarters and functional fitness gym, the TRX Training Center . The TRX Training Center is a world-class fitness destination for functional training, HIIT, yoga, and other full-body workouts.

TRX Training Center

The new headquarters features more than 12,000 square feet of office and gym space designed in an ideal setting for functional training. The recently renovated building includes luxurious amenities such as secure lockers, changing rooms, private showers, and saunas. A separate section of the building is outfitted with a state-of-the-art filming studio to house "TRX LIVE" and "On-Demand" content production for TRX's global digital platform, the TRX App™.

"We are thrilled to open the doors to our new headquarters and state-of-the-art TRX Training Center," said TRX CEO. Jack Daly. "The vibrant, wellness-oriented culture of South Florida perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of TRX, and we could not be more excited to finally welcome the local fitness community into our new home."

The TRX Trainer Center will host daily fitness classes led by world-class trainers. Classes will feature all of TRX's innovative training gear, including the iconic TRX Suspension Trainer®, Rip Trainer™, TRX YBell®, and more. In addition to small group training, TRX trainers will be creating specialty training programs and will offer private one-on-one training sessions dedicated to helping you achieve your fitness goals through innovative and effective training techniques tailored to your needs.

Beginning later this spring, TRX will host local and global training summits in the complex that will regularly bring fitness instructors, coaches, and enthusiasts to the area. The first summit to be held at the new TRX headquarters, scheduled for May 4-5, will celebrate TRX's 20th anniversary as a business by bringing the TRX community together for an immersive fitness experience.

For more information on TRX, including TRX HQ, the TRX Training Center , and its exceptional lineup of Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2 , TRX PRO4 , TRX Rip Trainer , TRX Bandit , and Functional Training Tools , please visit TRXTraining.com .

About TRX®

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of the TRX App™, the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com.

