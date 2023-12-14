TRX® PARTNERS WITH XPONENTIAL BRANDS CLUB PILATES AND YOGASIX TO CREATE CUSTOM SUSPENSION TRAINERS®

TRX

14 Dec, 2023, 17:28 ET

Collaboration Between Innovative, Industry-Leading Fitness Brands Marks First Franchise-Wide Rollout Of Custom TRX® Straps

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Xponential Fitness brands YogaSix and Club Pilates to create a custom TRX Suspension Trainer® for both brands. The launch represents the first franchise-wide rollout of custom TRX straps and highlights the ongoing partnership between TRX and Xponential.

"The black and yellow Suspension Trainer will always be our globally recognized icon, but it's exciting to customize our straps for such important partners as Club Pilates and YogaSix," said Randy Hetrick, TRX founder and chairman. "The initiative reinforces the premium, innovative experiences for which Xponential's brands, Club Pilates and YogaSix, and TRX are known across the industry."

TRX's key stakeholders worked closely with Club Pilates and YogaSix's training and education teams to help bring the unique and compelling concepts to life. Typically designed utilizing a combination of black handles and yellow, black, and gray accents throughout the original Suspension Trainer, the customized YogaSix and Club Pilates straps feature the well-known colors of each respective brand, along with their logos.

Launching for all new studios in 2024, and available to the network of 195+ YogaSix and 935+ Club Pilates existing locations, the custom Suspension Trainers showcase TRX's ability to be nimble and creative for its partners with an ability to develop products designed specifically for a target consumer. The customized Suspension Trainers offer a glimpse into the potential collaboration opportunities between these two preeminent fitness brands.

"We're excited to launch all new studios with TRX custom Club Pilates and YogaSix Suspension Trainers," said Erik Hagland, SVP of Construction Support at Xponential. "As a long term vendor partner of ours, we look forward to continuing our ongoing relationship with TRX to deliver an elevated experience for our members."

Club Pilates is the largest Pilates brand globally, offering low-impact, full-body Reformer-based workouts designed to make Pilates more accessible, approachable and welcoming to everyone. YogaSix is the largest yoga brand that offers a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot camp-style fitness classes and meditation.

For more information on TRX, including the TRX Training Club, and its exceptional lineup of Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2, TRX PRO4, TRX Rip Trainer, TRX Bandit, and Functional Training Tools, please visit TRXTraining.com.

About TRX®
Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—Suspension Training®, the iconic black and yellow straps found in gyms across the globe that power your training with bodyweight-based movements and exercises. Today, TRX is the leader in functional training solutions for both consumers and professionals, offering a complete line of highly effective, versatile, and portable fitness equipment for unparalleled full body workouts that can be performed at home, at the gym, or on the road. With the recent launch of TRX Training Club®, the company is now omnichannel and offers digital content, ranging from daily live classes to on-demand workouts, all led by world-class trainers. A top-tier professional education destination, TRX has certified over 300,000 trainers and is trusted by pro athletes, pro trainers, and physical therapists, with a loyal community of millions of fitness enthusiasts across the world. With offices in Florida, the U.K. and Japan, as well as sales in more than 30 countries, TRX has truly become a worldwide fitness phenomenon. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com.

SOURCE TRX

