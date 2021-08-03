TRX Launches The All-New TRX CORE - A Complete Digital Platform Devoted To Fitness Professionals And Their Ongoing Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX®, the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, today announced an all-new, completely revolutionized version of its TRX CORE platform. Designed by trainers for trainers, TRX CORE streamlines how fitness professionals run their businesses with an all-in-one digital platform that improves how they communicate and train clients, generate leads, earn Continuing Education Credits (CEC's), and scale their business beyond brick-and-mortar health clubs and fitness facilities.

"TRX CORE has been reengineered to better serve the needs of the fitness professional community, which is integral to growing and driving the TRX organization," said TRX Executive Vice President, Nasario Mejia. "The platform will provide all the necessary tools, content, education, and communication needed to establish, elevate, and sustain fitness professionals' business through a wide range of features ideal for acquisition and retention to expand their business."

TRX CORE is packed with time-saving management, programming, monetization, and business development tools, plus instant access to industry-leading online continuing education programs. The suite of benefits include:

Lead Generation & Matchmaking Technology: The technology supports revenue growth by providing unlimited lead generation from around the world, as well as personalized trainer-client matching services

The technology supports revenue growth by providing unlimited lead generation from around the world, as well as personalized trainer-client matching services Proprietary Virtual Training Platform (VTP): Tailored to specifically address trainer needs with optimal viewing windows, audio-visual tools, built-in timers, and more, this platform empowers fitness professionals to conduct two-way virtual 1:1 personal training and/or up to 15 clients simultaneously.

Tailored to specifically address trainer needs with optimal viewing windows, audio-visual tools, built-in timers, and more, this platform empowers fitness professionals to conduct two-way virtual 1:1 personal training and/or up to 15 clients simultaneously. TRX HUB: The HUB on TRX CORE is a comprehensive library of curated video content, along with access to TRX Academy TM where users enjoy access to online Continuing Education Courses (CEC) and Continuing Education Units (CEU), TRX podcasts, partner perks, a license to use the TRX brand in the promotion of their practice, and entry into the Fitness Business Academy, which provides educational content specific to assisting the transition from in-person to a virtual business.

The HUB on TRX CORE is a comprehensive library of curated video content, along with access to TRX Academy where users enjoy access to online Continuing Education Courses (CEC) and Continuing Education Units (CEU), TRX podcasts, partner perks, a license to use the TRX brand in the promotion of their practice, and entry into the Fitness Business Academy, which provides educational content specific to assisting the transition from in-person to a virtual business. Scheduling Tool: Fitness professionals can seamlessly and efficiently schedule client appointments directly through TRX CORE platform, plus create custom services for one-on-one and small group training.

Fitness professionals can seamlessly and efficiently schedule client appointments directly through TRX CORE platform, plus create custom services for one-on-one and small group training. Payment Processor: TRX CORE makes client payment and collection easy and accessible, including built-in autopay and payment reminders for clients.

In addition, TRX launched "Choose Your Classroom"—a new, digital suite of professional education courses that makes continued education more accessible with self-paced digital course options. This new offering makes the TRX education journey even more seamless by expanding the reach of their world-class educational programming and coveted TRX CERTIFIED® certifications.

Included in the "Choose Your Classroom" suite is the TRX Suspension Training® - Digital Course, along with new digital specialization and CEC/CEU courses. With mobile and on-demand services becoming a predominant fitness experience, TRX now offers the TRX Virtual Training Course - designed to teach professionals about technology, virtual training, and other digital business skills to empower professionals to scale their business through virtual services.

TRX CORE is currently being offered at $19.99 per month with a 30-day free trial. For more information on TRX CORE, the recently launched TRX Training Club℠ and the exceptional lineup of TRX Functional Training products, including TRX HOME2 , TRX PRO4 , and Functional Training Tools , please visit TRXTraining.com .

About TRX®

Founded in 2004, TRX® was built on the revolutionary idea that fitness can be achieved with one radically simple design—the TRX Suspension Trainer™, the minimalist, patented straps that enable you to power your training with bodyweight. Today, TRX is the global leader in Suspension Training® and functional training solutions for both consumers and the commercial industry, and continues its mission to make world-class training accessible to everyone through its innovative, proprietary virtual training platform and app, TRX Training ClubSM. The TRX Training Club has enabled a digital community united by movement and features unlimited TRX LIVE® classes, On-Demand workouts, access to personal training, and exclusive product discounts, truly expanding the benefits of training with TRX to anyone, anywhere. TRX is also ranked as a top-tier fitness product developer and professional education destination, with TRX Certification courses considered best-in-class among fitness professionals. Through a commitment to ongoing learning, research, and science, TRX is tested and trusted by fitness professionals, athletes, physical therapists, veterans and soldiers, and more around the world. For more details, go to www.trxtraining.com or e-mail [email protected].

