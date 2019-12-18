TRX® Obtains Federal Court Order Validating Patents And Trademarks For Its Market-Leading Suspension Trainer™

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A final judgment and order has been entered in the Northern District of Illinois validating the enforceability of three patents and three trademarks of Fitness Anywhere LLC (TRX). The order concludes an action filed by TRX against an online seller whose products were infringing TRX patents, including the innovative combination foot pedal and handle grip (U.S. Patent No. 7,806,814), door anchor (U.S. Patent No. 8,083,653), and inelastic utility strap technologies (U.S. Patent No. 10,245,460) that are critical market differentiators within TRX's line of Suspension Trainers.

The order validates the company's key trademarks for SUSPENSION TRAINING® and SUSPENSION TRAINER™ (U.S Trademark Registration Nos. 3,255,160; 3,255,161 and 4,366,625), providing TRX with further ammunition and authority to stop harmful counterfeiting and infringement activity that's been prevalent across e-commerce platforms, including Amazon. This result aligns with TRX's ongoing patent infringement and trademark enforcement program that's reinforced by Amazon's deeper commitment to its own anti-counterfeiting program. TRX plans to aggressively continue its efforts against third-party companies believed to have infringed on its technology and trademarks. Notably in 2019, in addition to this latest U.S. District Court judgment, TRX successfully enforced its intellectual property in Columbia, Portugal, Japan and Germany. In early 2017, TRX won its first significant enforcement action with a jury verdict for willful patent and trademark infringement against WOSS Enterprises LLC, a result that validated TRX's single anchor technology for its straps (U.S. Patent No. 7,044,896).

"This order is a big win for brand innovators and customers alike, and it continues to put the fraudsters and cheaters in not only the fitness industry but the broader universe on notice," said Randy Hetrick, founder & co-chairman, TRX. "We and other brands like TRX have spent significant capital to develop the market and invest in research, product innovation and consumer education, and it is important that impostors are eliminated for the safety of consumers. Infringement is a broader public policy issue and I'm hopeful that Amazon will continue to be a leader in helping enforce this and allow entrepreneurs like myself to capitalize on our efforts."

"The purpose of this action was to affirm the strength of TRX's patented Suspension Trainer products and validate the goodwill and global brand recognition that TRX has built up for more than a decade," said John Hutchison, president, TRX. "TRX is a pioneer in Functional Training, and this is another significant step for our business. Moving forward, it provides us with further ammunition to pursue and effectively eliminate the countless number of counterfeiters who are duping consumers with unreliable, and often dangerous, 'knock offs' of TRX products. It also gives us confidence that we can continue investing in future innovations and protect our hard work and ingenuity."

As the global leader in Functional Training, TRX continues its mission to democratize fitness by embracing the highly underserved community of mainstream consumers with a message of total inclusivity and a powerful reminder that everyone, regardless of their size, shape, age or athletic ability, has the power within them to unlock their own version of "best."

ABOUT TRX ®

TRX began in a garage and recently completed its 14th year in the market. With 100 full-time staff members, the brand is also supported by 350 certified, contracted master instructors who deliver more than 1,500 ongoing education courses each year to fitness professionals in dozens of countries. During the past decade, TRX qualified more than 300,000 training professionals—who comprise a formidable army of global ambassadors. The brand enjoys the patronage of top professional athletes in every sport, and its equipment and training philosophy is changing the way soldiers train for combat, athletes at all levels train for competition and regular people of all ages and abilities train for life. TRX was recapitalized in late 2018 by an investor group led by Equity 38, LLC (www.equity38.com), a boutique principal investment firm focused on lower middle market opportunities in the consumer-facing Health/Wellness, Active Lifestyle, and Outdoor sector. For more information about TRX, please visit www.TRXTraining.com.

