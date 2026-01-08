TrxNow Celebrates 11 Years of Innovation in the Automotive Solutions Industry

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrxNow, a leading roadside assistance and service logistics provider, is celebrating its 11th anniversary at their headquarters with WJHL Daytime Tri-Cities Chris McIntosh. This milestone marks over a decade of redefining roadside assistance for clients and partners across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

TrxNow is the largest roadside assistance provider servicing both United States and Canada with seamless cross border solutions. Operating 24x7x365, TrxNow is always there for customers in a time of need with available services, but not limited to towing, jumpstarts, lockouts, tire changes, winching, and fluid deliveries. Leveraging cutting edge technology, TrxNow is there at the moment of truth for drivers in need.

The 11-year achievement is powered by the people behind the platform and its back-end operations. TrxNow fosters a team atmosphere of dedication, empathy, and professional excellence. This fast-paced, collaborative environment is the true engine of the company's logistics innovation and was a key factor cited by Allied Solutions as a "perfect fit" during its 2021 acquisition. In celebration of TrxNow's anniversary, the company also honored its long-standing employees, crediting their dedication to its successes.

"This 11-year milestone is a direct reflection of our incredible team. Their dedication and innovative spirit have brought forth a new standard to this industry, specifically in vehicle recovery and emergency towing," said Lucas Carey, SVP of New Business and Client Success at TrxNow. "We are deeply grateful to our employees, our valued clients, and our strategic partners for their enduring trust and collaboration. While we are proud of the past, we are even more excited about the future and our continued commitment to driving innovation and delivering reliable roadside service."

11 Years of Innovation and Growth in Roadside Assistance

TrxNow's journey is marked by significant achievements that have reshaped the roadside assistance and service logistics market:

Nationwide Service Provider Network: TrxNow has built a massive network of 45,000+ service provider partners across North America. This expansive reach ensures a stranded driver can receive any roadside assistance service even in the most metropolitan or rural places.

As TrxNow marks this milestone, the company extends its deepest gratitude to its employees, clients, partners, and the local Johnson City and Tri-Cities community, whose unwavering support has provided the foundation to thrive as a leader in roadside assistance management.

About TrxNow

TrxNow is a premier roadside assistance and service logistics provider dedicated to transforming the emergency vehicle service experience. Assisting drivers 24x7x365, TrxNow combines industry-leading technology with a massive network of service provider partners providing jumpstarts, lockouts, tire changes, fluid deliveries, towing, and winching. This powerful infrastructure allows the company to manage complex logistics for everything from passenger vehicle tire changes and fuel delivery to heavy-duty commercial towing and recovery. By prioritizing transparency, speed, and reliability, TrxNow continues to set the gold standard for roadside assistance management in the modern era.

For more information about TrxNow's roadside assistance and solutions, visit https://trx-now.com/.

