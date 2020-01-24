TRYP by Wyndham Opens First Hotel in the Amazon

TRYP by Wyndham hotels are infused with local spirit allowing guests to uncover each destination's individual culture, and TRYP by Wyndham Manaus is no different: the hotel offers guests insider access to the city and unique natural environment, and is infused with local elements including a 16-foot-tall art piece inspired by the spirit of the Amazon, created by Brazilian artist Lu Paternostro.

Tryp by Wyndham Manaus offers 166 modern guest rooms, as well as amenities such as parking and free Wi-Fi, plus a rooftop swimming pool and a fitness center. The hotel also has an all-day restaurant serving local Amazonian cuisine with a menu created by Chef Fabio Emanuel with a refined take on local cuisine with favorite local dishes such as Tambaqui Manauara Escabeche.

"Tryp by Wyndham is a modern, city-connected brand that allows us to be closer to our guests and to offer the best of the city, whether our guests are here on a business or leisure trip," says Nilson Rocha, General Manager of Tryp by Wyndham Manaus.

The hotel is five minutes from Industrial District III, just 2.2 miles from Eduardo Gomes Airport and close to Vasco and Vasquez Convention Center and Ponta Negra Beach - making Tryp by Wyndham Manaus ideal for business tourism. The hotel has four function rooms with capacity for up to 300 people simultaneously, and exclusive air-conditioned rooms designed to attend meetings and corporate events with personalized attention.

The company has a portfolio of 20 brands, from economy to upper- upscale, with its Wyndham®, Wyndham Garden®, TRYP® by Wyndham, Days Inn® by Wyndham, Ramada® by Wyndham and Ramada Encore® by Wyndham brands currently present in Brazil.

"We are consolidating our presence in strategic locations for our corporate clients, diversifying the portfolio to appeal to both business and leisure travelers to offer countless possibilities for redeeming rewards points through our award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards," said Alejandro Moreno, President and CEO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for Latin America and the Caribbean.

TRYP by Wyndham is home to 100 hotels in global destinations with distinct personalities like Abu Dhabi, Brisbane, New York City, Xian and Dubai, the brand's largest hotel at 650 rooms. This is TRYP's 10th Brazilian location, joining hotels in São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto and Belo Horizonte, and the first in the country's increasingly popular northern region.

Growth in hotel demand in northern Brazil

Moreno commented on the sharply increasing hotel demand in northern Brazil in recent months: "The Ministry of Tourism indicates that this is the fastest-growing region for hotels in Brazil during the second quarter of 2019. This same study also shows that this is the region with the highest potential of this sector in the country." He also points out that much of this growth is due to increased demand of guests from other countries, "Especially the United States and Europe, who come to visit the Amazon or to practice sport fishing."

According to the October 2019 FOHB (Brazil Hotel Operators Forum), the northern region of Brazil had a 1.9% growth in occupancy rate and 8.3% in the average daily rate compared to the previous year. The report also shows a growth of 4.2% in occupancy rate in midscale hotels in the country, which brought security and optimism for the choice of TRYP by Wyndham brand in the Amazonian region.

According to the hotel's owner, Carlos Barros, joining the Wyndham family adds value to his investment: "Choosing a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand allows us to reach an extremely selective audience that seeks recognized brands and guarantees us international standards. Our hotel has a strong foreign presence, and an American brand helps us keep these increasingly loyal guests in our hotel."

Tryp by Wyndham Manaus is just minutes from Ponta Negra Beach, with easy access to the city's main tourist attractions, such as the Amazon Arena, and therefore attracts a significant percentage of Americans who practice sport fishing, a public who is familiar with the brand due to its presence in the United States and around the world.

About TRYP by Wyndham

Part experience and part destination, TRYP by Wyndham® hotels set the stage for the inside traveler – because there's no better way to get to know a city than experiencing it like a local. Hotels are tucked in the heart of the world's most exciting cities, from bucket-list staples like Jerusalem, Dubai, Brisbane, Barcelona and New York City to must-see travel hotspots and up-and-coming destinations. Each TRYP by Wyndham hotel is steeped in the local culture of its city offering unique local flavors and amenities, all united by the brand's Mediterranean roots and chic, urban style. For more information on development TRYP by Wyndham hotel, click here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with over 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 822,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 79 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

If you are interested in developing a Wyndham hotel, please visit development.wyndhamhotels.com.

