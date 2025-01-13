TSA publishes final rule on REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025

Rule does not extend REAL ID deadline

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today published a final rule providing a framework for federal agency phased enforcement of REAL ID requirements. Federal agencies, including TSA, will begin REAL ID enforcement on the deadline—May 7, 2025. Starting on May 7, only state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards that meet the security requirements established by the REAL ID Act will be allowed for official purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft. The final rule provides necessary flexibility for federal agencies to begin enforcement in a manner that takes into account security, operational risk and public impact.

Federal agencies that use a phased enforcement approach must also coordinate their enforcement plans with TSA and make them publicly available on agency websites. TSA will provide additional information about its use of phased enforcement authority on TSA.gov.

"Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 to enhance security standards for identification, directly in response to the security vulnerabilities highlighted by the 9/11 attacks," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. "Identity verification is foundational to security. I urge those who use a driver's license or state-issued identity card as their primary form of identification to access federal facilities or board commercial passenger aircraft, to ensure these credentials are REAL ID-compliant. We are committed to engaging with the public, licensing jurisdictions and states to facilitate a smooth transition to REAL ID enforcement beginning May 7, 2025, which this rule supports."

All states are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver's licenses and identification cards. TSA continues to urge travelers to obtain a REAL ID-compliant state-issued driver's license, state-issued identification card or another form of acceptable ID before May 7, 2025 to avoid delays at airport security checkpoints.

The REAL ID Act, enacted pursuant to a 9/11 Commission recommendation, established minimum security standards for state-issued drivers' licenses and identification cards that federal agencies may accept for purposes of boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing certain federal facilities and entering nuclear power plants. Enforcement of the REAL ID Act and regulations enhances the security of these documents and the ability of federal agencies to accurately verify an individual's identity.

For more information on REAL ID, please visit TSA.gov/real-id.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration