Tsai Capital Appoints David Reichberg as Research and Operations Analyst

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsai Capital Corporation, a growth equity investment firm with a 26-year track record of long-term, fundamental, research-driven investing, today announced the appointment of David Reichberg as Research and Operations Analyst.

This hire underscores Tsai Capital's ongoing commitment to strengthening its research and operations capabilities while maximizing value for clients.

David Reichberg, Research and Operations Analyst at Tsai Capital Corporation

David joins Tsai Capital from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., where he served as a Data Analyst Associate in the Client Services department of Equities Capital Markets and gained hands-on experience in financial data analysis and client support. A finance graduate of Binghamton University, he holds a BS in Business Administration (Finance) from the School of Management.

Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer of Tsai Capital, said, "I've known David since his university days, with our collaboration growing through meaningful discussions and projects. His sharp perspective, energy, and alignment with our long-term, multidisciplinary approach make him a valued addition. This strengthens our research and operations, delivering more value to clients. We're excited to welcome him as we scale thoughtfully and innovate.

About Tsai Capital Corporation:

Tsai Capital® is an investment management firm focused on the preservation and long-term growth of capital on behalf of select families and organizations. With more than two decades of experience, and as a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer, leads the firm's investment activities. Additional information is available at www.tsaicapital.com. Follow @tsaicapital

SOURCE Tsai Capital Corporation