Tsai Capital Introduces Value Investing 4.0

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsai Capital Corporation, a growth equity investment firm with a 26-year track record of long-term, fundamental, research-driven investing, has introduced Value Investing 4.0, the next evolution of value investing principles in the age of autonomous intelligence, as detailed in its newly released white paper "Value Investing and the Emerging 4.0" authored by President and Chief Investment Officer Christopher Tsai.

At Tsai Capital, our intense focus on quality lies at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to identifying and owning high-quality businesses that can compound capital at attractive rates over many years—companies whose competitive advantages deepen with time and whose intrinsic value grows reliably, often in ways the broader market fails to initially appreciate.

In the new white paper, Christopher Tsai formally introduces Value Investing 4.0 as the natural progression from Benjamin Graham's asset-based "cigar-butt" approach (Value Investing 1.0), to the quality moat and compounding focus of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger (Value Investing 2.0), through the firm's prior contributions on ecosystem-driven platforms (Value Investing 3.0), and now to this emerging paradigm. In Value Investing 4.0, intelligence itself is the ultimate economic castle—and scalable digital labor is the core output. Leading businesses must first construct foundational "edge" infrastructure (proprietary intelligence layers and autonomous systems) before traditional operating "nodes" can fully flourish, forming powerful, graph-like economic structures capable of generating scalable digital labor over extraordinarily long, probabilistic time horizons.

At Tsai Capital, we actively deploy 2.0 and 3.0 strategies while keeping a close eye on the emerging frontier of 4.0. This framework helps us identify and position our portfolios at the leading edge of this new paradigm—primarily through incubated initiatives and subsidiaries inside exceptional 3.0 companies. Value Investing 4.0 demands an even longer investment horizon, probabilistic thinking beyond traditional discounted cash flow models, and rigorous fundamental analysis to separate visionary infrastructure builders from hype-driven imitators. This new lens builds directly on the firm's existing disciplines, including the recently introduced Tsai Q-System™, while preserving the timeless value investing tenets of a genuine margin of safety and intrinsic value.

In a market environment where many investors chase near-term AI narratives, Value Investing 4.0 helps keep us grounded in the fundamentals that often create enduring shareholder value.

Ultimately, Value Investing 4.0 reflects our ongoing evolution as investors—applying the same curiosity, intellectual rigor, and long-term perspective that have always defined our process to the profound technological shifts reshaping value creation in the era of autonomous intelligence.

The full white paper, "Value Investing and the Emerging 4.0," is available for download at https://www.tsaicapital.com/library.php.

About Tsai Capital Corporation

Tsai Capital® is an investment management firm focused on the preservation and long-term growth of capital on behalf of select families and organizations. With more than two decades of experience, and as a third-generation investor whose financial roots date back to World War II, Christopher Tsai, President and Chief Investment Officer, leads the firm's investment activities. Additional information is available at https://www.tsaicapital.com/. Follow @tsaicapital

Important Disclosures

Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance and no representation or guarantee is being made as to the future investment performance of Tsai Capital's separately managed accounts or any entity.

References herein to Tsai Capital's efforts to minimize losses and seek a margin of safety should not be construed to imply an absence of risk in any investment. All investments carry risk, including the risk of loss of investment principal. Additionally, short-term market volatility may present increased risks for investors who have shorter investment horizons due to impending or current liquidity needs.

SOURCE Tsai Capital Corporation