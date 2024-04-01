TSC Alliance® Announces 23rd Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC®

Events will raise funds for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) research and community support programs

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 50th anniversary activities, the TSC Alliance® will present its 23rd Annual Step Forward to Cure TSC® event series, which will take place between April 13 and May 19. Nobelpharma is the 2024 Title Sponsor.

Registrants can participate virtually from anywhere in the world or at 13 in-person locations across the United States. Proceeds will benefit the TSC Alliance's research efforts to find new treatments for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and to offer an array of support programs and services.

Tuberous sclerosis complex is a rare genetic disease that affects people at all stages of life. TSC causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

"Each year, our Step Forward to Cure TSC events offer easy opportunities to support our cause," explained Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "While the events raise much-needed funding, they also provide a platform for thousands of families, individuals and supporters to build camaraderie, learn from each other and educate their local communities about the disease."

This year's in-person locations include Fishers, IN (April 13); Nashville, TN (April 27); Salt Lake City, UT (April 27); Renton, WA (April 28); Rock Hill, SC (May 4); Shepherdstown, WV (May 11); Northglenn, CO (May 11); Irwindale, CA (May 18); Chicago, IL (May 18); Tulsa, OK (May 18); West Chester, PA (May 18); Rockville, MD (May 19); and Carrollton, TX (May 19).

"Bringing widespread awareness to a rare disease such as TSC requires a strong commitment to growing and sustaining a vibrant community of people who understand—or wish to learn about—the condition and who strive to meet the needs of those affected," said Yoshiki Kida, President & CEO of Nobelpharma America. "The TSC Alliance's Step Forward to Cure TSC campaign offers a fun and healthy way for anyone to have a positive impact on achieving that goal. Nobelpharma America is proud to support the TSC Alliance in this very important effort."

To register online and learn more, visit StepFowardtoCureTSC.org.

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that improves quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure and expanding access to lifelong support. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

