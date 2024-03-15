TSC Alliance® to Host 23rd Annual Comedy for a Cure® on April 14 in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced its 23nd Annual Comedy for a Cure® will be held Sunday, April 14, at the historic Vibiana in Los Angeles. The event brings together top comedians and entertainers to raise funds for those impacted by tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to form in vital organs.

The event is presented by Headline Sponsor Jazz Pharmaceuticals with additional support from Standing Ovation Sponsors The Jim and Andrea Maginn Memorial Trust and The Gottschall Family. This year's Comedy for a Cure is chaired by Anita Bhatia.

"Every year, Comedy for Cure helps our organization raise significant funds to further TSC research, offer expanded support programs and increase awareness about the disease," said Kari Luther Rosbeck, TSC Alliance President & CEO. "Over the years, this signature event has raised almost $6 million cumulatively to help improve the lives of everyone affected by TSC."

Performers include headliner Billy Gardell from Bob Hearts Abishola and Mike & Molly; featured guest star Kira Soltanovich, an actress, writer and comedian who was a correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno; and comedian Jack Shaw. Jim O'Heir (Parks & Recreation) and Alex Skuby (The King of Queens) will emcee the event.

"At Jazz, we're committed to learning from, listening to and partnering with patients, families and industry leaders, so we can help redefine the possibilities and transform the lives of those who live with rare and complex conditions, like TSC," said Ryan Bovia, Head of Epilepsy and Movement Disorders at Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "We are proud to be the headline sponsor for this year's Comedy for a Cure event – as it's an important platform from which to raise awareness, advocate and create longstanding impacts for those affected by this challenging disease."

Comedy for a Cure also offers the opportunity to pay tribute to those who have made significant impacts in the right against TSC. This year, Jill and Jon Hyman will receive the Courage in Leadership Award for being tenacious fundraisers and fierce advocates for increasing awareness on behalf of their daughter Sklyar and the entire TSC community. Comedian Craig Shoemaker will be honored with the TSC Champion Award for being a founder of the event's comedian committee and graciously supporting Comedy for a Cure since 2015 as an emcee, performer and dedicated friend.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit comedyforacure.org.

About tuberous sclerosis complex

Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to grow in different organs and can impair their function, primarily the brain, heart, kidneys, skin, eyes and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life—from seizures and developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. In fact, TSC is the leading genetic cause of epilepsy, including infantile spasms. A strong correlation also exists between TSC and autism—an estimated 40-50% of individuals with TSC have autism spectrum disorder.

About the TSC Alliance

The TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that improves quality of life for everyone affected by tuberous sclerosis complex by catalyzing new treatments, driving research toward a cure and expanding access to lifelong support. For more information, visit tscalliance.org.

