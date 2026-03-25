"TSCA CBI Re-substantiation: When, Why, and How to Prepare" -- B&C Presents Complimentary Webinar

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) is pleased to present a complimentary webinar covering the expiration of confidential business information (CBI) protections under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) and how to request and substantiate an extension. The webinar will be presented on April 9, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. (EDT). Register here:

https://lawbc.zoom.us/webinar/register/3217743620188/WN_DL0Fp_7FTXCnbwhA1H3kpQ

The 2016 Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act amendments included a ten-year cap on many CBI claims. Absent an extension approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), these CBI claims will begin to expire on a rolling basis in June 2026 unless further reasserted and re-substantiated.

B&C has been tracking this important provision closely, including how EPA intends to provide the statutorily required notices of expiring CBI claims; the systems, processes, and criteria to request and substantiate an extension; and the practical steps companies should be taking now to prepare.

Topics Covered:

CBI expiration provisions under TSCA;

Process and criteria for requesting and substantiating an extension; and

Practical tips for companies to prepare now.

Speakers:

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Director of Chemistry, B&C, is a 17-year veteran of EPA and one of the most widely recognized experts on TSCA, with over 25 years' experience engaged in interpretation and implementation of this complicated yet foundational law for American innovation and productivity.





Ryan N. Schmit, Of Counsel, B&C, served more than 15 years in EPA's Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) where he worked on the front lines of EPA's TSCA implementation efforts including the protection of CBI.





Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation counseling corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. law firm offering clients an unparalleled level of experience and excellence in matters relating to TSCA. Our TSCA practice group includes six former senior EPA scientific and executive staff, seven Ph.D.s, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well-versed in all aspects of TSCA law, regulation, and litigation.

View all of B&C's webinars available on demand at https://www.lawbc.com/media-type/webinars-on-demand/

SOURCE Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.