TSD Mobility and UVeye Collaborate to Bring Clarity and Confidence to Fleet Management

The partnership bolsters accuracy, transparency, and trust in vehicle rentals and dealership loaner programs, benefiting rental companies, dealerships, and most importantly, their customers

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. and TEANECK, N.J., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TSD Mobility and UVeye announced today the launch of a collaborative effort to create a fair, transparent, and automated process for managing vehicle condition throughout the rental or dealership loaner lifecycle. This partnership enables comparison of a vehicle's condition at pick-up versus drop-off by linking vehicle inspections directly to the specific rental or loaner agreement.

"By linking UVeye's vehicle condition data directly to the rental agreement via TSD, the process becomes objective, transparent, and automated," said Daphna Meroz, Vice President of Car Rental Solutions for UVeye. "This protects renters and loaner users, minimizes disputes, and enables the rental and dealership industry to provide a more consistent, trustworthy, and transparent experience for everyone, while protecting vehicle resale values."

When customers receive and return a vehicle, UVeye's technology will scan its exterior. Any newly detected damage is pushed directly into the TSD system and tied to the correct rental or loaner record.

This creates a streamlined workflow: transparent damage detection, accurate comparison between pick-up and drop-off, and inspection results in a single, unified platform. The result is a centralized solution that enhances transparency and creates objective before-and-after vehicle comparisons, helping minimize data gaps, consolidate fragmented systems, and mitigate human error.

The integration also supports safety and maintenance by identifying issues such as tire wear, bulges, leaks, and other vehicle health indicators, giving customers peace of mind that the vehicles they are using are safe, well-maintained, and reliable.

"TSD and UVeye are helping businesses run more damage-free fleets which customers want to drive," concluded Shawn Concannon, president of TSD. "In doing so, operators get a higher remarketing value on their vehicles and maximize long-term revenue."

TSD designs and develops fleet mobility solutions for dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies worldwide. Our solutions are used across 92 countries and six continents. Every day we help over 16,000 dealerships and car rental companies improve their operations. Many of the metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy patterns used in the industry today were created by the TSD team. For more information on getting started with TSD, contact [email protected] or visit www.tsdweb.com .

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an 'MRI for vehicles,' deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues in the automotive industry. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency. For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com .

