TSI Names Patty Peterson as President, UAS Loan Servicing

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI), the leading technology enabled financial services and healthcare outsourcing provider in the United States and Canada, announced today that Patty Peterson has joined the company as President, UAS Loan Servicing. Ms. Peterson joins TSI from Navient where she was Senior Vice President of Operational Support Services.

In her new role, Ms. Peterson will be responsible for the strategic and day-to-day operations of UAS, the leading provider of private student loan and personal loan servicing technology and services in the United States. She will report to Joseph Laughlin, Chief Executive Officer of TSI.

"We believe Patty's 30 years of industry experience in student loan servicing operations and technology and her relentless focus on client satisfaction and quality will deliver meaningful results for UAS customers and consumers," said Mr. Laughlin.

"I am honored and excited to join TSI and to lead the UAS business," said Ms. Peterson. "I look forward to working with the talented UAS team and leveraging a best-in-class technology platform to exceed the expectations of our clients."

