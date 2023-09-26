TSIA Announces Recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards

News provided by

TSIA

26 Sep, 2023, 15:04 ET

The New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes an evolution in business.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, is excited to announce the finalists and recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards

For more than 30 years, the STAR Awards have been among the highest honors in the technology and services industry. This year, TSIA added a new category: called, Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. 

"Every year, the STAR Award advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with the TSIA STAR Awards," said JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "The 2023 finalists and recipients of the STAR Awards are doing terrific work and making enormous advancements in the industry. These companies are modeling practices and behaviors from which their peers and competitors can emulate and learn."

The winners of the 2023 awards are chosen from categories spanning the TSIA research practices of customer success, customer growth and renewal, education services, field services, managed services, professional services, offering management, and support services. 

"As the world changes, so do the priorities of companies and their customers," said John Ragsdale, vice president of technology ecosystems at TSIA. "The new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes that even in technology, people are the most important variable in business. Innovative companies embracing human diversity have an advantage, and these category winners are demonstrating that reality every day."

The 2023 finalists and recipients of the Star Awards are: 

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 SMB
Winner: Gigamon

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 Enterprise
Winner: HPE
Finalist: Microsoft

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 Enterprise
Winner: VMware Inc.
Finalist: Ellucian

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 SMB
Winner: CSC Corptax

Excellence in Offer Management
Winner: Software AG
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Excellence in Organization Convergence
Winner: Dell Technologies
Finalist: Lenovo (US) Inc.

Excellence in Organization Convergence - Group 2
Winner: Relias
Finalist: Oxford Instruments

Field Service Excellence
Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Growth and Renewal
Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Informatica

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience
Winner: HPE Aruba Networking
Finalist: Cisco Systems

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 2
Winner: NetApp., Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 3
Winner: Informatica
Finalist: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Customer Success
Winner: Salesforce, Inc.
Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Customer Success - Group 2
Winner: Moody's Analytics
Finalist: Ellucian

Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes - Professional Services
Winner: Cognizant Trizetto Software
Finalist: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence
Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: Lexmark

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence - Group 2
Winner: CSC Corptax
Finalist: Microsoft

Innovation in Managed Services
Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Monetization for Education Services in SMB
Winner: Adenza

Innovation in Support Employee Engagement
Winner: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Technology for Education Services
Winner: Guideware Software

Innovation in Technology for Education Services - Group 2
Winner: Adenza
Finalist: Cornerstone OnDemand

About TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

Media Contact
Adam Beeson
Director of Communications
[email protected]
847.867.0048

SOURCE TSIA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.