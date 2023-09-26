TSIA Announces Recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards

The New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes an evolution in business.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, is excited to announce the finalists and recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards.

For more than 30 years, the STAR Awards have been among the highest honors in the technology and services industry. This year, TSIA added a new category: called, Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"Every year, the STAR Award advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with the TSIA STAR Awards," said JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "The 2023 finalists and recipients of the STAR Awards are doing terrific work and making enormous advancements in the industry. These companies are modeling practices and behaviors from which their peers and competitors can emulate and learn."

The winners of the 2023 awards are chosen from categories spanning the TSIA research practices of customer success, customer growth and renewal, education services, field services, managed services, professional services, offering management, and support services.

"As the world changes, so do the priorities of companies and their customers," said John Ragsdale, vice president of technology ecosystems at TSIA. "The new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes that even in technology, people are the most important variable in business. Innovative companies embracing human diversity have an advantage, and these category winners are demonstrating that reality every day."

The 2023 finalists and recipients of the Star Awards are:

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 SMB

Winner: Gigamon

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 Enterprise

Winner: HPE

Finalist: Microsoft

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 Enterprise

Winner: VMware Inc.

Finalist: Ellucian

Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 SMB

Winner: CSC Corptax

Excellence in Offer Management

Winner: Software AG

Finalist: Dell Technologies

Excellence in Organization Convergence

Winner: Dell Technologies

Finalist: Lenovo (US) Inc.

Excellence in Organization Convergence - Group 2

Winner: Relias

Finalist: Oxford Instruments

Field Service Excellence

Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.

Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Growth and Renewal

Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.

Finalist: Informatica

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience

Winner: HPE Aruba Networking

Finalist: Cisco Systems

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 2

Winner: NetApp., Inc.

Finalist: Dell Technologies

Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 3

Winner: Informatica

Finalist: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Customer Success

Winner: Salesforce, Inc.

Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Customer Success - Group 2

Winner: Moody's Analytics

Finalist: Ellucian

Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes - Professional Services

Winner: Cognizant Trizetto Software

Finalist: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence

Winner: Cisco Systems

Finalist: Lexmark

Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence - Group 2

Winner: CSC Corptax

Finalist: Microsoft

Innovation in Managed Services

Winner: Cisco Systems

Finalist: HP Inc.

Innovation in Monetization for Education Services in SMB

Winner: Adenza

Innovation in Support Employee Engagement

Winner: Automation Anywhere

Innovation in Technology for Education Services

Winner: Guideware Software

Innovation in Technology for Education Services - Group 2

Winner: Adenza

Finalist: Cornerstone OnDemand

