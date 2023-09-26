TSIA Announces Recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards

26 Sep, 2023, 15:04 ET
The New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes an evolution in business.
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology service organizations, is excited to announce the finalists and recipients of the 2023 STAR Awards.
For more than 30 years, the STAR Awards have been among the highest honors in the technology and services industry. This year, TSIA added a new category: called, Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
"Every year, the STAR Award advisory board of industry experts evaluates technology companies demonstrating real-world excellence and innovation to provide the best value for their customers and lead the industry forward. The best of those companies are recognized with the TSIA STAR Awards," said JB Wood, President and CEO of TSIA. "The 2023 finalists and recipients of the STAR Awards are doing terrific work and making enormous advancements in the industry. These companies are modeling practices and behaviors from which their peers and competitors can emulate and learn."
The winners of the 2023 awards are chosen from categories spanning the TSIA research practices of customer success, customer growth and renewal, education services, field services, managed services, professional services, offering management, and support services.
"As the world changes, so do the priorities of companies and their customers," said John Ragsdale, vice president of technology ecosystems at TSIA. "The new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category recognizes that even in technology, people are the most important variable in business. Innovative companies embracing human diversity have an advantage, and these category winners are demonstrating that reality every day."
The 2023 finalists and recipients of the Star Awards are:
Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 SMB
Winner: Gigamon
Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 1 Enterprise
Winner: HPE
Finalist: Microsoft
Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 Enterprise
Winner: VMware Inc.
Finalist: Ellucian
Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion - Group 2 SMB
Winner: CSC Corptax
Excellence in Offer Management
Winner: Software AG
Finalist: Dell Technologies
Excellence in Organization Convergence
Winner: Dell Technologies
Finalist: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Excellence in Organization Convergence - Group 2
Winner: Relias
Finalist: Oxford Instruments
Field Service Excellence
Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies
Innovation in Customer Growth and Renewal
Winner: Lenovo (US) Inc.
Finalist: Informatica
Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience
Winner: HPE Aruba Networking
Finalist: Cisco Systems
Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 2
Winner: NetApp., Inc.
Finalist: Dell Technologies
Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve the Digital Customer Experience - Group 3
Winner: Informatica
Finalist: Automation Anywhere
Innovation in Customer Success
Winner: Salesforce, Inc.
Finalist: HP Inc.
Innovation in Customer Success - Group 2
Winner: Moody's Analytics
Finalist: Ellucian
Innovation in Enabling Customer Outcomes - Professional Services
Winner: Cognizant Trizetto Software
Finalist: Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence
Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: Lexmark
Innovation in Leveraging Analytics for Service Excellence - Group 2
Winner: CSC Corptax
Finalist: Microsoft
Innovation in Managed Services
Winner: Cisco Systems
Finalist: HP Inc.
Innovation in Monetization for Education Services in SMB
Winner: Adenza
Innovation in Support Employee Engagement
Winner: Automation Anywhere
Innovation in Technology for Education Services
Winner: Guideware Software
Innovation in Technology for Education Services - Group 2
Winner: Adenza
Finalist: Cornerstone OnDemand
About TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.
