TSIA Launches Its Second Set of Research Journeys for 2024

TSIA researchers will collaborate with tech professionals to find insights and solutions to tackle the latest business model challenges facing companies worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, today announced their latest round of Research Journeys, tackling the toughest business challenges facing the technology industry.

"The technology industry is facing extreme pressure as AI disrupts the operating model of technology companies of all sizes," said Thomas Lah, TSIA's executive director. "This evolution is having a massive impact on various business functions. Our team is researching and analyzing these changes and identifying and modeling the best next steps for many business entities. Our Research Journeys are an opportunity for the entire industry, not only our clients, to engage with and benefit from the efforts of our industry experts. We are pleased to invite technology business leaders from around the globe to join us on our latest iteration of Research Journeys."

Each TSIA Research Journey, undertaken over six months, combines in-depth research methodologies with modern business frameworks and the expertise of TSIA professionals. These journeys aim to educate and empower companies everywhere with cutting-edge solutions. To begin the process, surveys, interviews, and industry polls gather current, valuable data insights. TSIA experts then utilize this data to create informative content that benefits the industry. It is also worth noting that this valuable content is accessible at no cost to every Research Journey subscriber.

These four new Research Journeys will focus on cracking a variety of core challenges in business:

As subscribers embark on each Research Journey, they can participate in multiple polls and surveys, shaping the outcome by contributing valuable thoughts and insights. The TSIA research team will meticulously evaluate this information, extracting key findings and formulating perspectives for all subscribers to benefit from. As the Journey unfolds, the research teams will theorize and develop validated solutions tailored to help the industry implement them. To facilitate problem-solving, all participants will have access to the findings, allowing them to address their most pressing challenges.

