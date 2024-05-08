TSIA Launches the Newest Set of Research Journeys

TSIA researchers will collaborate with tech professionals to find insights and solutions to tackle the latest business model challenges facing companies worldwide.

SAN DIEGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) , the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, today announced their latest round of Research Journeys, tackling the toughest business challenges facing the technology industry.

"Daily, our team of industry experts collaborates with tech business leaders, tackling their most formidable challenges," said Thomas Lah, TSIA's executive director. "We are facing a time of dramatic change in the tech space. Every business is being impacted by the deployment of AI and the business model evolution it is creating. Whether pertaining to customer success, sales, or managed services, every company is facing dramatic changes to its business model. The world's decision-makers need the insights and solutions that will result from this next iteration of Research Journeys."

Each TSIA Research Journey combines in-depth research methodologies with modern business frameworks and the expertise of TSIA professionals, undertaken over a six-month period. These journeys aim to educate and empower companies everywhere with cutting-edge solutions. The process involves first conducting surveys, interviews, and industry polls to gather up-to-date data insights. TSIA experts then utilize this data to create informative content that benefits the industry. It is also worth noting that all of this valuable content is accessible at no cost to every Research Journey subscriber.

These four new Research Journeys will focus on cracking a variety of core challenges in business:

As subscribers embark on each Research Journey, they will have the opportunity to participate in multiple polls and surveys, shaping the outcome by contributing valuable thoughts and insights. The TSIA research team will meticulously evaluate this information, extracting key findings and formulating perspectives for all subscribers to benefit from. As the Journey unfolds, the research teams will theorize and develop validated solutions tailored to help the industry implement solutions. These findings will then be comprehensively presented to all participants to help solve their greatest challenges.

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER model , TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) , is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

Media Contact

Adam Beeson

Director of Communications

[email protected]

847.867.0048

SOURCE TSIA