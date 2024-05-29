TSIA Names Smartsheet's CCO, Michael Hubbard, to Executive Advisory Board

Hubbard brings three decades of experience to the board

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) , the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, recently named Michael Hubbard as the newest member of TSIA's Executive Advisory Board.

"Few companies face truly unique business challenges. Most face variations of the same problems and their leaders are tasked with deploying solutions that best fit their business model. Our Executive Advisory Board is made up of some of the brightest executives in the industry, focusing on helping others identify and solve the most complicated modern tech challenges," said Thomas Lah, TSIA's executive director. "We're excited to have Michael Hubbard join this group and contribute his excellent insights and experience. With three decades of industry wisdom, Michael brings a welcome perspective to this board."

TSIA's Executive Advisory Board, a powerhouse of sixteen senior leaders from some of the most impactful technology companies worldwide, plays a pivotal role in shaping the technology services industry. They collaborate with the TSIA executive team to enhance the operating and financial results of technology services companies, define crucial industry issues, trends, and opportunities, and advise on the best delivery of solutions to members through its programs, research, communities, and events.

Hubbard, the Chief Customer Officer at Smartsheet , the leading enterprise work management platform, joins the Executive Advisory Board to bring another dynamic skill set to bear. In his daily role, he leads Smartsheet's Customer Excellence organization, which serves approximately 85% of the Fortune 500, a testament to his leadership and industry knowledge.

"I am excited to share the insights I've garnered throughout my career to help other companies find success and grow," said Michael Hubbard, CCO of Smartsheet. "Business leaders are constantly tasked with being up to date on the emerging challenges facing their industry and business. Staying ahead of the pack is not easy and requires learning from and collaborating with others. TSIA has been a mainstay in helping Smartsheet and many other technology companies navigate these challenges. Contributing to that work will be very rewarding."

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER model, TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies.

