TSIA Recognizes Support Staff Excellence Certification for CSC and Brightcove in 2023

TSIA

31 Oct, 2023, 10:18 ET

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, announced today the technology companies who have achieved Level I and Level II Support Staff Excellence (SSE) for 2023, as well as a recipient of the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award. 

The SSE certification, offered by TSIA and delivered by Korn Ferry, is a powerful staff development program that delivers a superior customer service experience by developing the most important service delivery resource a company has: its people. This year, two companies achieved Level I and Level II certification, and those companies are: 

  • CSC
  • Brightcove, Inc.

This year, CSC is also being recognized with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award. This recognition is awarded to companies with five consecutive years of SSE certification. 

"The most valuable resource a company has is their people, and the SSE program recognizes the institutions who demonstrate a commitment to staff development," said Thomas Lah, executive director at TSIA. "Companies who effectively invest in staff development consistently reap rewards only created by having great teams. These companies have a uniquely powerful business advantage that competitors find difficult to duplicate. As a result, customers benefit and frequently build stronger relationships with the company. Congratulations to CSC and Brightcove on their achievement this year." 

About TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

