TSIA Recognizes Support Staff Excellence Certification for CSC, Salesforce, and Brightcove in 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA, the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, announced today the technology companies that have achieved Level I and Level II Support Staff Excellence (SSE) for 2024—as well as multiple recipients of the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award.

The SSE certification, offered by TSIA and delivered by Korn Ferry, is a powerful staff development program that delivers a robust customer service experience by developing the most essential service delivery resource a company has: its people. This year, three companies have achieved SSE certifications. Those companies are:

CSC





Brightcove, Inc.





Salesforce

This year, Brightcove is also being recognized with the 10-year Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award. Additionally, Salesforce is being recognized with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award for its first-year certification.

"Successful businesses know that if they invest wisely in their people, they will better serve their customers and reap long-term rewards," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "Those who achieve Support Staff Excellence Certification see exponential business benefits from the development of industry-leading teams. Congratulations to CSC, Salesforce, and Brightcove for their outstanding achievements this year."

