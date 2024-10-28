TSIA Recognizes Support Staff Excellence Certification for CSC, Salesforce, and Brightcove in 2024

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TSIA, the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, announced today the technology companies that have achieved Level I and Level II Support Staff Excellence (SSE) for 2024—as well as multiple recipients of the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award.

The SSE certification, offered by TSIA and delivered by Korn Ferry, is a powerful staff development program that delivers a robust customer service experience by developing the most essential service delivery resource a company has: its people. This year, three companies have achieved SSE certifications. Those companies are:

  • CSC

  • Brightcove, Inc. 

  • Salesforce

This year, Brightcove is also being recognized with the 10-year Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award. Additionally, Salesforce is being recognized with the Certified Support Staff Excellence Center Outstanding Achievement Award for its first-year certification.

"Successful businesses know that if they invest wisely in their people, they will better serve their customers and reap long-term rewards," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "Those who achieve Support Staff Excellence Certification see exponential business benefits from the development of industry-leading teams. Congratulations to CSC, Salesforce, and Brightcove for their outstanding achievements this year."

To learn more about TSIA's Support Staff Excellence program, please visit: TSIA SSE

About TSIA

The creator of the LAER model, TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association), is a subscription-based research and advisory firm, trusted by 40,000+ leaders in the Industrial Technology and Services, SaaS, Healthcare Technology, and Industrial Equipment industries. TSIA's global reach stretches across 96 countries, representing 80% of the top Fortune 100 tech companies. This includes tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, Cisco, and NTT Ltd. With the AI-driven TSIA Portal, free account holders can easily search and access the latest in their industry's trends, proprietary insights, and best practices to help them make career-advancing, data-driven decisions.

