TSIA's Research Journeys to Crack the Code on Implementing AI

TSIA Researchers will collaborate with tech professionals to find insights and solutions to help technology and services companies navigate this emerging tool.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA), the leading research and advisory firm for technology and service organizations, today announced that their latest round of Research Journeys will tackle the hottest topic in tech: the rise and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Every day, our team of industry experts interact with tech business leaders and work on the toughest challenges they are facing," said Thomas Lah, executive director of TSIA. "We see that AI is the hottest and most difficult topic tech leaders are trying to navigate. More than 90 percent of tech companies have indicated they want to invest in AI to add efficiency to their business, but they are unsure of the best path forward. These companies need the insights, solutions, and a road map that will result from this next iteration of Research Journeys."

Implemented over a period of six months, each TSIA Research Journey combines in-depth research methodologies with modern business frameworks and the expertise of TSIA researchers and analysts to educate and empower companies with cutting-edge solutions. Surveys, interviews, and industry polls offer up-to-date data insights for TSIA experts who then create highly valuable content to inform the industry. All of this is freely available to every subscriber of the Research Journey.

This new set of four Research Journeys will focus on cracking the code on how to best leverage AI to add operational efficiencies within modern technology and services companies. The main Research Journey will focus on the overarching theme:

While three additional Journeys will dive deeper into support, content development, and offering management:

Throughout each Research Journey, subscribers will be invited to contribute their thoughts and insights through multiple polls and surveys. The TSIA research team will then evaluate this information and share insights and recommendations for all subscribers to access and learn from. As the Journey progresses, the research teams will transparently theorize and create validated solutions to help the industry best implement AI solutions. This information will be presented and discussed in great detail at TSIA's Interact Conference in May 2024.

Today, the business world is invited to contribute its insights through TSIA's initial polls and surveys, accessible through the Research Journeys homepage.

About TSIA

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, sales, product, and channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of more than 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80 percent of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

Media Contact

Adam Beeson

Director of Communications

[email protected]

847.867.0048

SOURCE TSIA