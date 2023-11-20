TSUN Secures Over RMB 150 Million in Series B Funding, Accelerating Innovation in Photovoltaic Technology and Sustainable Energy Solutions

News provided by

TSUNESS Co., Ltd.

20 Nov, 2023, 00:32 ET

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TSUN, a leading player in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, has recently secured over RMB 150 million in Series B funding, marking its second successful funding round in 2023. Led by IDG Capital and following an investment from Hidden Hill Capital in February, this funding will strategically enhance TSUN's capabilities in automated production lines, production capacity, and technological advancements in core products. The funds will also support supply chain development and the expansion of domestic and international business channels, further solidifying TSUN's influence in the PV industry.

Founded in 2019, TSUN is dedicated to the innovative research and development of microinverters and energy storage products. With a mission of "More Safety, More Power," the company aims to deliver safe and efficient PV solutions, contributing to a low-carbon and eco-friendly lifestyle.

In response to industry challenges, TSUN introduced the TITAN series in 2020, touted as the world's first high-power single-phase microinverter. This groundbreaking innovation addresses key industry pain points, combining cost-effectiveness with low voltage, high efficiency, and module-level monitoring, enhancing safety, power generation efficiency, and operations and maintenance in the PV sector.

TSUN's microinverter product lineup includes the Gen3, Gen3 Plus, and TITAN series, covering power ranges from 300W to 3000W. The company has also pioneered "household" applications of microinverters, exemplified by the Easy Solar Kit—a plug-and-play balcony solar system designed for various installation scenarios including flat ground, railings and wall mounting.

Having established collaborations with tier-one companies, TSUN facilitates channel sharing and has expanded distribution channels in rapidly growing markets such as Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company's subsidiaries and offices worldwide contribute to a comprehensive market operations system, sales service network, and after-sales service system, ensuring customer needs are met.

Supported by Suzhou High-Speed Rail New City, TSUN will commence construction of its self-owned facility this year. The 50,000 square meters facility, expected to be operational by 2025, will house automated production lines, resulting in a 500% increase in production capacity. In product development, TSUN aims to iterate high-power microinverters by 2024, enhancing their application in industrial and commercial areas.

Cora Su, responsible for TSUN's financing, emphasized the company's commitment to a long-term strategy. Leveraging its strengths in technology research and development, integrated innovation, and industry resources, TSUN plans to enrich its product line, accelerate iteration, establish competitive advantages, and upgrade its intelligent core, contributing to the green transformation of low-carbon energy.

Also from this source

TSUN Celebrates Landmark Achievement: Gen3 Microinverters Pass Newest EMC Test

TSUN, a global leader in solar energy solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking achievement in the solar sector. TSUN's Gen3 microinverters ...
Empower the Balcony, Harness the Sun with TSUN's Easy Solar Kit

Empower the Balcony, Harness the Sun with TSUN's Easy Solar Kit

TSUN, the pioneer of balcony solar systems, is excited to announce the launch of its new Easy Solar Kit series. This all-in-one balcony solar system...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.