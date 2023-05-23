TSUN Unveils TITAN Series, Making a Stunning Achievement in High-power Microinverter

News provided by

TSUNESS Co., Ltd.

23 May, 2023, 08:03 ET

SUZHOU, China, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22nd, TSUNESS Co., Ltd.(TSUN) held a product launch in Shanghai, unveiling its 3000W high-power microinverter TITAN series. Representatives from leading companies, PV media, and partners gathered together, to explore TSUN's vision and development strategy of "More Safety, More Power," and witness the grand release of TITAN.

The TITAN series microinverters take a brand-new topology design and is the first 3000W high-power single-phase microinverter in the industry, bridging the market gap between traditional microinverters with power above 2000W and string inverters below 6000W.

"The power of traditional string inverters continues to increase, but safety remains a persistent concern. While microinverters can prevent the fire hazards caused by DC arcing, the high cost per watt has deterred many households. We sought a balance between safety, affordability, and efficiency, leading to the creation of TITAN." Ms. Xue, the Sales VP of TSUN mentioned.

With an input current of up to 18.5A, TITAN series are perfectly compatible PV modules of various sizes and power ranges, especially the mainstream 182mm and 210mm large-sized modules. The product features a 6 MPPT design and achieves a peak efficiency of up to 97.2%, making it suitable for complex installation environments.

In terms of user-friendliness, TITAN series are IP67 certified with high level of waterproof and dustproof. The built-in WiFi and module-level monitoring make the operation and maintenance easier and more cost-effective.

Such a groundbreaking product would not be possible without TSUN's team, who are committed to innovation and dedicated to technology with a clear goal to make energy conversion more efficient and safer. Established in 2019, TSUN is devoted to empower low-carbon life with excellent microinverters and energy storage products.

For years, TSUN has implemented a glocalization strategy, establishing distribution channels in Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has set up a branch in Germany and offices in Brazil, the United Kingdom, Poland. By providing localized technical support and after-sales service, TSUN aims to meet customer demands bring more value to the local market and users through a win-win strategy.

Amidst the competitive wave of evolving PV technologies, the TITAN series created a new era for high-power microinverters. With an innovative team, strong R&D capabilities, and a commitment to product quality, TSUN will continue to provide convenient, reliable, safe, and efficient solar solutions, contributing to the global PV industry.

SOURCE TSUNESS Co., Ltd.

