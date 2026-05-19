T&T SUPERMARKET TO OPEN IN SAN JOSE ON THURSDAY, JUNE 18

The widely anticipated San Jose store at Westgate Mall marks T&T's debut in California.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - T&T Supermarket, will celebrate the grand opening of its first California location at Westgate Center in San Jose on Thursday, June 18th. The store will officially open its doors at 9:00am but invites the public to join their opening celebrations starting at 8:00am.

T&T San Jose at Westgate Center (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Produce Section of T&T Bellevue Store (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

This store marks a major milestone in the company's U.S. expansion, bringing one of North America's most unique Asian grocery experiences to Silicon Valley. Located at the prominent intersection of Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Road (1600 Saratoga Avenue), the new store will serve as T&T's first of multiple California locations.

"San Jose is a long-anticipated store," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We're bringing more than just exciting, high-quality foods. We're exporting a new way of life from Canada: one that's deeply food-centric, celebratory, rich in tradition, and fresh-obsessed. We aim to help Asian families stay connected to the food and traditions they grew up with. In pursuit of this cause, T&T has also become a destination for Asian food discovery for everyone."

Often described by The Seattle Times as a 'cult favorite', T&T has built a loyal following for its standout mix of groceries, ready-to-eat meals, bakery items, Asian beauty, and specialty goods from across Asia. The San Jose store will feature thousands of products spanning Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Southeast Asian, and other Asian cuisines, alongside T&T's private-label items including soup pork dumplings, green onion pancake, Kalbi sauces, and Taiwanese-Style sausage.

Before the Grand Opening, customers can:

Sign up for a FREE membership to win

Download the T&T App to earn points on purchases and redeem rewards. From now until June 15, California customers who sign up early can also spin the lucky wheel for a chance to win exciting prizes, including a $500 T&T gift card.

T&T will also host a pop-up at Santana Row over two consecutive weekends where the team can help you with signups. Visit on June 6–7 and June 13–14 and look for the large T&T shopping bag for snacks, games and giveaways.

Shop T&T online (Express Delivery starting June 18)

Available to California residents via Express Delivery (next-day), In-Store Pickup, and Mail Delivery.

The San Jose location represents the first T&T Supermarket in California and signals the company's continued expansion into the U.S. market, including San Francisco and Millbrae locations in the Bay Area.

T&T Supermarket San Jose

Westgate Center, Suite #501

1600 Saratoga Ave

San Jose, CA 95129

Grand Opening: Thursday, June 18. Opening celebrations start at 8:00am and doors will open at 9:00am.

For more information, visit www.tntsupermarket.us.

Follow T&T on Instagram: @tt_supermarket_usa

Follow Tina Lee on Instagram: @tinalee_tnt

About T&T Supermarket

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating more than 39 stores across Canada and the United States. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, T&T is now led by second-generation successor and CEO Tina Lee. The company is headquartered in Richmond, British Colombia, with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles.

T&T is known as a destination for fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods made in-store daily, and restaurant-quality prepared foods, where customers can discover a wide range of Asian groceries and ready-to-eat meals.

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SOURCE T&T Supermarkets