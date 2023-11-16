T&T SUPERMARKETS ADDS AMERICAN RETAIL ESTATE GURU TO ROSTER

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - T&T Supermarkets, Canada's favorite Asian grocer, is proud to announce the addition of Chris Pine, a prominent U.S. retail real estate expert, to their team. T&T Supermarkets currently has 33 stores across Canada and announced earlier this year the opening of their first U.S. store in Bellevue, Washington in 2024.

Chris Pine and Tina Lee - CEO, T&T Supermarkets (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)
Chris Pine, formerly Executive Vice President of Anchors and Big Box Leasing at Brookfield Properties, joins T&T Supermarkets as Head of Real Estate, T&T Supermarkets U.S. He brings with him a wealth of experience in the retail industry and a deep understanding of the U.S. real estate market.

"It's an honor to join such a passionate and dedicated team," said Chris. "T&T has a captivating concept that deeply resonates with people who love food. The stores have great energy, the customers have so much fun exploring and discovering new foods – it's an unparalleled and uplifting environment. I know they'll go far in the U.S., and I'm excited to contribute my experience and knowledge to further their mission."

Chris' impressive track record in retail real estate includes a tenure as VP of Real Estate and Development for Whole Foods Market, where his team was responsible for completing 25-30 stores per year throughout North America and England.

"We are so thrilled to have Chris join our team," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "We're new to the country, so we understand the importance of bringing in knowledge and expertise from professionals, and we can't think of anyone better suited for this role than Chris. His deep knowledge of the industry and track record of success makes him the perfect choice to guide us through this exciting journey."

T&T's first store in the U.S. will open at the Marketplace at Factoria, in Bellevue, Washington. At 76,000 square feet, it will be the largest Asian supermarket in the state, creating over 300 jobs.

Additionally, T&T will be establishing a regional office in the greater Los Angeles area and is immediately hiring for office positions like buyers and category managers.  See all job openings at https://www.indeed.com/cmp/T&T-Supermarket/jobs. For more information please contact: [email protected].

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com.

