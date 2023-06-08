T&T Supermarkets, Canada's leading Asian grocery chain, to open U.S. store in Washington, Greater Seattle Area

At 76,000 square feet, the store in Bellevue will be the largest Asian supermarket in the state, creating over 300 jobs.

RICHMOND, BC, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - T&T Supermarkets is marking 30 years as Canada's favourite Asian grocery store with the announcement that it will soon open a store in the United States. The company confirmed the new store will open Summer of 2024 in Bellevue, Washington in the Marketplace at Factoria.  At 76,000 square feet, it will be the largest Asian supermarket in the state, and a flagship store for T&T. 

"We know the love for T&T transcends borders. It's not unusual to see U.S. license plates in the parking lots of our British Columbia stores, with hundreds of customers regularly making the drive for our food," said Tina Lee, CEO, T&T Supermarkets. "After 30 successful years in Canada, we couldn't be more excited to bring our unique offering closer to home for customers in the United States."

Filled with the Asian cuisine the stores have become famous for, the new location will feature a sushi counter, hot food bar, noodle station and in-store kitchen and bakery for freshly prepared delicacies like steam buns and pork belly bao, as well as Asian pastries and cakes.  The store will also be home to more than 300 of T&T's private label products, including customer favourites like green onion pancake, Korean kalbi marinade, juicy pork dumplings and seaweed snacks.

"I used to live in Toronto, and I moved to Seattle for work 10 years ago.  Honestly, one of the things I miss the most from home was T&T," said Charles Chang, a loyal T&T customer. "We just don't have anything like it here. T&T coming to town is going to be a huge game changer for the food scene."

"T&T's anchor tenancy at Marketplace at Factoria begins an exciting chapter for the property, which includes new residential, retail, and dining experiences," said Carmen Decker, President of Kimco Realty's Western Region. "We search the globe for best-in-class retailers to elevate the shopping experience within our centers and are excited to welcome such an iconic Canadian brand to our retail collection."

"We are thrilled to have T&T Supermarkets in Bellevue. This store will add to our rich food scene and the vibrant culture of our city," said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. "T&T will employ hundreds of talented local workers and I know the store will be welcomed and enjoyed by our community and the region beyond."

The store will create over 300 jobs for the local community and is planning to hold its first job fair this Summer for supervisors and above positions.  To reserve a spot for career day, applicants can register at: https://forms.office.com/r/tnFgvjv8mi or call the toll-free hiring hotline at 1-833-562-7315.  

Additionally, T&T will be establishing a regional office in the greater Los Angeles area and is immediately hiring for office positions like buyers and category managers.  See all job openings at https://www.indeed.com/cmp/T&T-Supermarket/jobs. For more information please contact: [email protected]

Suppliers wishing to connect with our buyers can email: [email protected]

For media inquiries please contact: [email protected]

For more information about T&T Supermarket please visit: www.tntsupermarket.com

About T&T Supermarkets:

Headquartered in Richmond, BC, T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. The stores feature an expansive variety of fresh produce, meat, seafood, Asian packaged goods, trendy kitchenware and gifts, as well as in-store kitchens and bakeries.  T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is now led by second generation successor and CEO, Tina Lee. In 2009, T&T Supermarkets was acquired by Loblaw Companies Limited.

Click to watch T&T's Seattle Announcement Video https://youtu.be/08Kj3iRGbdM

Follow T&T on Instagram @tt_supermarket

