T&T SUPERMARKETS DOUBLES DOWN ON WASHINGTON, ANNOUNCING A SECOND STORE FOR THE STATE

"We never stopped looking at locations in Washington after the announcement of our flagship store in Bellevue," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "There's excellent growth potential here, and although we originally planned on only committing to a second location after Bellevue opens, we just couldn't resist this opportunity. It's a great location in a former grocery box – at 30,000 square feet, it's a fitting size for Lynnwood."

Last year T&T announced their expansion to the US with a flagship store in Bellevue, Washington, scheduled to open this summer.

"Today we have good news and bad news," continue Lee. "The good news is we have signed our second location. The bad news is our first store is delayed. Unfortunately, our electrical panel – a critical piece of equipment – is on backorder. We do not have an official opening date for Bellevue yet, but we are determined to open later in the year."

The Lynnwood store is expected to open Summer 2025.

About T&T Supermarkets:

T&T Supermarkets is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating over 30 stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. T&T Supermarkets was founded in Vancouver in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, BC, with offices in Toronto, ON. For more information, please visit: www.tntsupermarket.us

