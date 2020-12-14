TTA and Techstars Co-Host Bootcamp with Mentors from around the Global to Prepare 100 Startups Selected to Join CES 2021

To hone necessary skills and strengthen global competitiveness of startups joining CES 2021, TTA and world-renowned accelerator – Techstars co-host "TTA x Techstars CES 2021 Bootcamp," a two-day intensive virtual and in-person program. Mentors and speakers from 5 countries around the globe dial in to share their insights and experiences with the startups on various topics including tips on improving their pitch deck and pitching skill, ways to strategically prepare for virtual exhibitions, and means of building a global mindset to facilitate Taiwan startups to increase business opportunities, connect with more global resources as well as strengthen overall competitiveness.

TTA Bootcamp Invites Acclaimed Mentors from Taiwan, US, Australia, Singapore and more to Support Taiwan Startups

TTA's two-day bootcamp is held on December 8 – 9. Mentors and speakers include seasoned Silicon Valley venture capitalists, serial entrepreneurs, and angels from the US, Australia, Singapore and Taiwan. Through sharing of in-depth knowledge and experience, startups learn from mentors and speakers the game plan to comprehensively prepare for virtual exhibitions and how to perfect their pitch. On day 2, the startups are invited to join the bootcamp in person at TTA where 10 startups, out of 100, with the best pitch are chosen to take part in the "Top 10 Startups Live Pitch." Five finalists are then selected and rewarded with further mentorship support from Techstars.

Chun-Yi Tu, Acting Director General, Department of Academic-Industrial Collaboration and Science Park Affairs, Ministry of Science and Technology expresses her expectation that he bootcamp co-hosted by TTA and Techstars will help 100 Taiwan startups joining CES 2021 to seize more business opportunity and increase the visibility of Taiwan startups in global market.

TTA builds Taiwan's Startup Ecosystem Platform through mentorship and global resource engagement

Ministry of Science and Technology launched Taiwan Tech Arena as a key international hub for tech startups. Through continual participation in top global startup events and industry connections, TTA has, in less than 3 years, established itself as a notable Taiwan brand among startup ecosystems worldwide. Taiwan's technology, innovation, and quality talent pool also enable TTA to drive Taiwan startup ecosystem to become one of the world's top ecosystem.

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena