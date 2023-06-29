TTEC Digital opens flagship office in India, expanding global delivery of CX services

News provided by

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

29 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Investment creates global leverage for AI and technology platform innovation

DENVER and HYDERABAD, India, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced the opening of the TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad to strengthen the company's capabilities integrating and orchestrating exceptional customer experiences around the world.

This expansion further accelerates TTEC Digital's development and integration with the world's leading CX technology platforms – including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, and Genesys – along with the company's world-class analytics & AI, CX consulting, and product development capabilities.

"The TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad enables us to continue delivering exceptional CX across every geography and industry, and support our purpose of delivering humanity to the customer experience," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "TTEC Digital has rich knowledge in designing and orchestrating exceptional CX for a digital-first world. We're taking this further, using AI to supercharge these capabilities and transform how our clients serve their customers. Hyderabad is vital to this innovation pipeline."

TTEC Digital's India operations have grown significantly since the company entered the country in 2020. TTEC Digital has doubled its Hyderabad workforce in each of the past two years, with more than 500 employees currently, and will continue to scale aggressively. The Company also maintains expertise for its business process outsourcing business and back-office functions in India.

"We are thrilled to establish the TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad, enabling us to deliver more value to our customers, grow our business, and contribute to the local economy," said Amol Gupta, head of India for TTEC Digital. "Hyderabad is known for its diverse, high-quality talent and modern infrastructure, making it a preferred destination for enterprises across the globe. TTEC will further support the community where we live and work through our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles."

The Company is growing its Indian workforce with experienced hires along with recent college graduates who are supported by a rigorous, 12-week training program through Digital U. Employees also have access to professional development opportunities with more than 10,000 courses offered through TTEC Talent, empowering them to grow their career with the company.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) is foundational at TTEC and is supported by the TTEC Diversity Council, a global, employee-driven organization that advances DE&I priorities at the company. As a result, the Company is increasing its diversity in India and expects the percentage of female employees to reach 40% by the end of 2023.

To explore career opportunities and join TTEC Digital's growing team in Hyderabad, please visit ttecdigital.com/careers.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Address

6312 S Fiddler's Green Circle

Suite 100N

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

[email protected]

303-397-8641

Media Contact

Tim Blair

[email protected]

303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

TTEC Announces Laura Butler as Chief People Officer

TTEC Digital named North American Migration Partner of the Year by Genesys

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.