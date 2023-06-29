TTEC Digital opens flagship office in India, expanding global delivery of CX services

Investment creates global leverage for AI and technology platform innovation

DENVER and HYDERABAD, India, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for AI-enabled CX solutions, today announced the opening of the TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad to strengthen the company's capabilities integrating and orchestrating exceptional customer experiences around the world.

This expansion further accelerates TTEC Digital's development and integration with the world's leading CX technology platforms – including Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, and Genesys – along with the company's world-class analytics & AI, CX consulting, and product development capabilities.

"The TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad enables us to continue delivering exceptional CX across every geography and industry, and support our purpose of delivering humanity to the customer experience," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "TTEC Digital has rich knowledge in designing and orchestrating exceptional CX for a digital-first world. We're taking this further, using AI to supercharge these capabilities and transform how our clients serve their customers. Hyderabad is vital to this innovation pipeline."

TTEC Digital's India operations have grown significantly since the company entered the country in 2020. TTEC Digital has doubled its Hyderabad workforce in each of the past two years, with more than 500 employees currently, and will continue to scale aggressively. The Company also maintains expertise for its business process outsourcing business and back-office functions in India.

"We are thrilled to establish the TTEC Digital Innovation Studio – Hyderabad, enabling us to deliver more value to our customers, grow our business, and contribute to the local economy," said Amol Gupta, head of India for TTEC Digital. "Hyderabad is known for its diverse, high-quality talent and modern infrastructure, making it a preferred destination for enterprises across the globe. TTEC will further support the community where we live and work through our commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance principles."

The Company is growing its Indian workforce with experienced hires along with recent college graduates who are supported by a rigorous, 12-week training program through Digital U. Employees also have access to professional development opportunities with more than 10,000 courses offered through TTEC Talent, empowering them to grow their career with the company.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) is foundational at TTEC and is supported by the TTEC Diversity Council, a global, employee-driven organization that advances DE&I priorities at the company. As a result, the Company is increasing its diversity in India and expects the percentage of female employees to reach 40% by the end of 2023.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

