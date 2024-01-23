TTEC Digital wins Cisco Partner Summit 2023 Collaboration Partner of the Year for U.S. West Region

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced that TTEC Digital has been recognized as the Cisco Partner Summit 2023 Collaboration Partner of the Year for the U.S. West Region, highlighting its innovation, leadership, and best practices as a Cisco partner.

"We are proud to be recognized by Cisco for our strong sales results. Together, we successfully combine our CX expertise and operational dexterity with Cisco's contact center capabilities to help clients exceed their CX goals," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "This award acknowledges TTEC Digital's expertise in Cisco technologies as well as our commitment to strengthening the customer experience at the point of conversation."

Recipients of Cisco Partner Summit Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers. The awards recognize partners for their achievements within specific technology categories and markets across the world. Award recipients are selected by a group of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

"We were the first partner to take Cisco Contact Center to the cloud and, throughout our more than 20-year partnership, we have demonstrated an unparalleled ability to help clients bridge the gap between customer expectations and CX delivery," said John Wolf, global Cisco lead at TTEC Digital. "With more than 400 employees dedicated to serving our Cisco clients, we have exceptional proficiency in helping clients with their digital transformation."

TTEC Digital has previously earned Cisco Partner of the Year recognition five times and holds more than a dozen Cisco partner specializations. TTEC Digital is a global leader in delivering customer experience technology services and consulting at the intersection of the contact center, CRM, and AI.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 64,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com.

