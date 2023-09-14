TTEC Government Solutions, in partnership with TTEC Digital, awarded contract by U.S. government to improve customer experiences

Contract with U.S. General Services Administration will optimize, modernize, and transform contact center operations

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Government Solutions, a subsidiary of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) and AI technology and services innovator, announced today that it was awarded a contract to modernize the customer experience at a wide range of federal agencies with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Through TTEC Digital, the Company will provide consulting and advisory services for federal agencies supported by GSA. This task order, titled Centers of Excellence (CoE) Contact Center Support, was awarded by the GSA Technology Transformation Services Office of Acquisition to support modernizing the user experience and create operational efficiencies. Past agencies include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Our consulting practice at TTEC Digital brings robust experience in CX strategy, operations, and technology, backed by our 40-year history of implementing and managing contact centers for thousands of clients," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "Our world-class subject matter experts will act as a cohesive extension to the CoE and its existing capabilities, delivering seamless customer experiences for GSA and partner agencies."

TTEC Digital's approach enables GSA to leverage the depth and breadth of the Company's talent pool based on the unique needs of each partner agency. As a result, partner agencies will receive tailored guidance, support, and recommendations. Beyond consulting advisory services, TTEC Digital provides capabilities in Generative AI, Chatbots, and Voicebots, and applies AI for advancements in Training, Knowledge Management, Talent Acquisition, and Retention, to provide journeys that are on par with customer experiences in commercial markets.

In December 2021, the White House issued an executive order mandating federal agencies to improve the customer experience and enable the public to do business with the government in a manner that is simple, seamless, and secure. TTEC Digital will help GSA to meet these goals through the company's differentiated ability to design, build, and deliver exceptional CX.

"We are honored to have been selected by GSA on the CoE Contact Center Support requirement to help improve the customer experience, increase trust within the federal government, and create operational efficiencies at customer agencies," said Stephen Parowski, global leader of public sector at TTEC Digital. "Thanks to TTEC's deep experience orchestrating and operating contact centers, we have the ability to support agency missions and drive toward their preferred outcome."

TTEC Digital began work for GSA this summer (2023). The contract is valued at more than $4 million and includes a 12-month base period with two, 12-month options.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Address 6312 S Fiddler's Green Circle Suite 100N Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Investor Contact Paul Miller [email protected] 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair [email protected] 303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.