TTEC Government Solutions, in partnership with TTEC Digital, awarded contract by U.S. government to improve customer experiences

News provided by

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

14 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

Contract with U.S. General Services Administration will optimize, modernize, and transform contact center operations

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Government Solutions, a subsidiary of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) and AI technology and services innovator, announced today that it was awarded a contract to modernize the customer experience at a wide range of federal agencies with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Through TTEC Digital, the Company will provide consulting and advisory services for federal agencies supported by GSA. This task order, titled Centers of Excellence (CoE) Contact Center Support, was awarded by the GSA Technology Transformation Services Office of Acquisition to support modernizing the user experience and create operational efficiencies. Past agencies include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Our consulting practice at TTEC Digital brings robust experience in CX strategy, operations, and technology, backed by our 40-year history of implementing and managing contact centers for thousands of clients," said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital. "Our world-class subject matter experts will act as a cohesive extension to the CoE and its existing capabilities, delivering seamless customer experiences for GSA and partner agencies."

TTEC Digital's approach enables GSA to leverage the depth and breadth of the Company's talent pool based on the unique needs of each partner agency. As a result, partner agencies will receive tailored guidance, support, and recommendations. Beyond consulting advisory services, TTEC Digital provides capabilities in Generative AI, Chatbots, and Voicebots, and applies AI for advancements in Training, Knowledge Management, Talent Acquisition, and Retention, to provide journeys that are on par with customer experiences in commercial markets.

In December 2021, the White House issued an executive order mandating federal agencies to improve the customer experience and enable the public to do business with the government in a manner that is simple, seamless, and secure. TTEC Digital will help GSA to meet these goals through the company's differentiated ability to design, build, and deliver exceptional CX.

"We are honored to have been selected by GSA on the CoE Contact Center Support requirement to help improve the customer experience, increase trust within the federal government, and create operational efficiencies at customer agencies," said Stephen Parowski, global leader of public sector at TTEC Digital. "Thanks to TTEC's deep experience orchestrating and operating contact centers, we have the ability to support agency missions and drive toward their preferred outcome."

TTEC Digital began work for GSA this summer (2023). The contract is valued at more than $4 million and includes a 12-month base period with two, 12-month options.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 63,900 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results.

Address

6312 S Fiddler's Green Circle

Suite 100N

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Investor Contact

Paul Miller

[email protected]

303-397-8641

Media Contact

Tim Blair

[email protected]

303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Also from this source

TTEC Digital achieves Microsoft Business Applications 2023/2024 Inner Circle Award

TTEC cited as a Strong Performer in Customer Analytics Service Providers report by independent industry analyst firm

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.