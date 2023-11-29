TTEC opens new global customer experience delivery center in Cape Town

Dedicated facility part of TTEC's purposeful expansion in Africa, grows global delivery footprint

DENVER and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX with solutions from TTEC Engage and TTEC Digital, today announced the opening of a new global customer experience delivery center in Cape Town, South Africa.

TTEC is providing CX services to global brands across several industries, including automobile manufacturing, telecommunications, and healthcare. The new Cape Town delivery center can accommodate several hundred associates.

"We are adding to TTEC's growing delivery capabilities in Africa with this exciting new delivery center," said Adam Foster, President of TTEC EMEA. "South Africa has become a premier onshore and nearshore delivery location thanks to a talented, educated workforce, and this expansion enables TTEC to continue providing exceptional customer experiences to our global clients."

TTEC previously operated out of a shared site in Cape Town. In addition to bringing jobs to the region, the dedicated new site is in a desireable neighborhood, close to a talented workforce pool with valuable local amenities that contribute to an improved employee experience. This is also part of TTEC's long-term commitment to the continent, with plans to open additional delivery centers in Africa in 2024.

"We thank TTEC for putting their faith and confidence in this province and in the people of the Western Cape. This investment is appreciated and is in safe hands - in the land of good governance, great skills and great determination," said Mireille Wenger, Western Cape Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities. "Investments in BPO such as these, are important elements in growing the economy, not only from an investment and exports perspective, but also importantly for skills and career development."

To find information about job opportunities in TTEC's new Cape Town delivery center, please visit: http://www.ttec.com/emea/locations/south-africa

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. The Company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the Company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The Company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, content moderation, fraud prevention, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The Company's 64,400 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To lean more visit us at https://www.ttec.com

Address 6312 S. Fiddler's Green Circle Suite 100N Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Investor Contact Paul Miller [email protected] 303-397-8641 Media Contact Tim Blair [email protected] 303-397-9267

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.